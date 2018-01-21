Jan. 24: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you can think it you can do it. Yes, it's that simple. A Mercury-Pluto link on your birthday means that your mind will be working on a much higher level over the coming 12 months, a level where dreams can be manifested with ease.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone who sees you as a rival or competitor will rub you the wrong way today – but do not react in kind. The fact that they are trying to annoy you with words is clear evidence they have no other way of challenging you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The more others complain that you are not following the script the more you should agree with them – and carry on as before. Who are they to demand that you do what they tell you to? Want to see who your real boss is? Look in the mirror.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A work colleague or business associate will try to intimidate you today but you're having none of it – in fact you will most likely laugh in their face. Don't give in to bribery either. Money is of secondary importance – this is about principle.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A relationship may be going through a tough time at the moment but it does not have to be the end of the road. Today's Mercury-Pluto link indicates that if you make an effort to talk through your troubles they will soon be a thing of the past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The message of the stars for you today Leo is that you need to get organized. You also need to pay more attention to the kind of little things that you sometimes take for granted. More often than not it's those little things that keep the world spinning.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Your luck is clearly changing for the better but a part of you fears there may be a catch. Don't worry. Positive aspects to your ruling planet Mercury today and tomorrow mean there is no downside to your good fortune. So enjoy it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you want to force a partner or work colleague to do your bidding today you won't have much trouble making it happen, but is that really the best way to go about things? You will succeed more, and for longer, if you use charm rather than force.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You need to be honest with your friends and your family about what you've been up to. It may be a bit embarrassing to begin with but it will save you having to deal with any nasty surprises later on. Don't deny your failures, embrace them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

New opportunities are heading your way, the kind of opportunities where, if you act quickly and decisively, you could make a lot of money. Let your instincts guide you and don't be afraid to do the opposite of what everyone else is doing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Mind planet Mercury links with power planet Pluto in your sign today, encouraging you to think deeply about the kind of topics that some people would prefer never to be mentioned. Don't just think about them though, speak about them too.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You won't be able to avoid other people's negative comments today but you can certainly ignore them. Act on the assumption that you are being given a hard time because certain people fear your ambition. They're right to – you're going places.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Some of the things you hear over the next 24 hours will make you want to scream with frustration. How can people be so stupid? How can people be so blind? Make it your business to confront them with the truth – with no holds barred.

