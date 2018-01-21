Jan. 25: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Jupiter link on your birthday suggests you know what direction you want your life to take over the coming year – now all you have to do is make it happen. Join forces with people who share your ambitions. Forge an unbreakable bond.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone expects you to follow their lead and if you are smart you will put your pride to one side and do what they ask of you. The last thing you need now is more confrontation. It won't hurt to let them call the shots just this once.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

By all means go your own way and do your own thing over the next 24 hours but make sure the people in your world can contact you if there is a crisis. Having said which, the news you receive is far more likely to be good than bad.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

A new creative endeavour will be fun, and bring new responsibilities. You won't be able to do as you please, not when so many people are counting on you, but that's okay. You enjoy it when they depend on you, it makes you feel valuable.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Keep telling yourself that you are the best at what you do and keep acting as if you cannot possibly fail – and you won't. According to the planets you are on the brink of a major breakthrough – and it's your belief that will make it happen.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Why is it that whatever you say or do others seem to take it the wrong way? Is it their fault? Or is it your fault? Whatever the causes it's the consequences you need to look out for. Don't let a minor dispute escalate into a major disagreement.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with luck planet Jupiter today, so in some way or other you will benefit from the changes that are taking place around you. Something you read in a newspaper or magazine, or maybe online, could turn out to be priceless information.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may think that your latest idea is utterly brilliant, and maybe it is, but you will need to work hard to convince other people. It would appear that they don't share your optimistic outlook. Could it be they know something you don't?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You only have to put a name to your dream to see it come true. That might sound far-fetched but Jupiter in your sign makes all things possible, especially for someone like you who never gives up on a project once you have started.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you try to push friends and loved ones in directions they don't want to go they will dig in their heels and refuse to go anywhere. The only way you will get them moving is to inspire them with your vision. A small bribe might help too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

There were times of late when you went out of your way to please other people. Now you must go out of your way to please yourself. Don't worry that certain individuals might label you as selfish – in fact, treat it as a compliment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

All eyes are on you and you can't be sure whether you like it or not. It's fun being a celebrity but there are downsides too, not least of which is that you are under constant scrutiny. Think twice before accepting an offer that thrusts you into the limelight.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Do you have a philosophy of life? If so, are you following it? If not, don't you think it's time that you got one? Everyone needs a set of values or a code of conduct to guide them. It's not old-fashioned. It's an ongoing source of strength.

