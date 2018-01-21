Jan. 27: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It may seem as if the events of your life are random but they're not, and what happens over the coming year should be seen as a cosmic road sign pointing you in the right direction. It's up to you whether to take it though. You always have free will.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try not to rush what you are doing this weekend. If you force yourself to move faster than feels comfortable you could exhaust yourself and end up in a heap. Forget about deadlines – move at your own speed and make sure you get it right.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

A friend or relative will take you into their confidence this weekend and no matter what they reveal to you do not, repeat not, let the information leak out to anyone else. If you do they will never trust you again, and deservedly so.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may want to cover up for a friend who has got themselves in a spot of trouble but if there is a chance it could get you in trouble too it may be wiser to leave well alone. No one appointed you as their guardian angel.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Make allowances for people who overreact and make a scene this weekend, especially on the work front where the pressures of the job seem to be too much for some individuals. Stay calm and show them how it should be done.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you get the urge to dump your chores and go off on your travels over the next few days by all means do so. It's highly unlikely you will look back years from now and wish you had worked yourself into the ground, so have some fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If something goes wrong this weekend don't let it get to you. Everything that happens is part of the cosmic plan and if you relax and let the winds of fate guide you in the right direction you will be fine. Especially don't worry about money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may not look like a rebel but you have your moments and as mind planet Mercury is at odds with radical Uranus this weekend you could shock a few people with what you say and do. That's good. Don't let them take you for granted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Yes, of course, you can work hard and get ahead of your schedule if you want but is that the best use of your time and your energy? According to the planets you will accomplish more in the long-term if you do less and think more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You will cross paths, and maybe swords, this weekend with someone whose outlook on life is about as different to yours as it is possible to get. Be tactful and try to avoid conflict but don't back down if they choose to make a scene.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Is someone telling tales about you? The planets suggest they are but you don't have to make a big deal of it. In fact you should pretend that you haven't noticed and go about your business with a smile on your face. That will annoy them more!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Be warned: the wrong words said at the wrong time in the wrong place could cost you dear this weekend. People in positions of power won't take kindly to you pointing out their faults and failings. Keep your opinions to yourself, for now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It's a sad fact that some people never learn from their mistakes, and one such individual is heading for a fall this weekend. By all means help them get back on their feet but don't be surprised if they go straight down again. Such is life.

