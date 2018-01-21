Jan. 28: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday means your mind will move fast over the coming 12 months, but don't let it move so fast that you lose track of your long-term aims. Keep your plans simple and steer clear of people who enjoy complications.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Do something that excites you over the next few days, even if you strongly suspect it won't go down well with family and friends. The sun in the most innovative area of your chart urges you to stir things up a bit – in fact make that a lot!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You have important people on your side now and you must use them to further your ambitions. They will go out of their way to help you over the coming week, so think big, aim high and believe – really, truly believe – that you are on the way up.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

New ideas will come thick and fast over the next few days, so fast that at times your poor human brain may have trouble keeping up with it all. But your mind, the part of you connected to a higher level, can handle it, and what it means.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You know you should let friends and family members in on what you have discovered but if the information is less than positive it might be wise to keep it to yourself until after Wednesday's lunar eclipse. Or do you enjoy emotional scenes?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Next week's lunar eclipse is sure to stir things up a bit and you will have to use your diplomatic skills to stop certain people from going to war with each other. Watch you don't get caught in the middle. Don't make it a three-way fight.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be impatient to push on with a project of some kind but the planets warn there is a major obstacle in your path and you won't be able to go any further until it has been removed. Make plans but don't commit yourself to a schedule.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

This is one of those times when your desire to be diplomatic and keep everyone happy must take second place to spelling out the truth to people who just don't "get" why they are so reviled. Put it in the kind of simple language they can easily understand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The facts are on your side and you are not the sort to deny them just to please other people, so, yes, there will be trouble this week. That's good. It's about time the air was cleared. First though it may have to turn a deep shade of blue!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You must communicate openly and honestly with partners and loved ones during the early part of next week. If you leave anything out or massage the facts they are sure to find out and the consequences could be upsetting to say the least.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

What lays ahead of you may look daunting but since when have you been the kind to pass up a challenge? The events of the next few days will need both intelligence and ingenuity to deal with, so prepare yourself mentally and emotionally now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Mercury joins the sun in your sign on the 31st and any worries you had will fade away around this time. However, a lunar eclipse in your opposite sign on the same day means you must still be on your guard. It's not all good yet, not quite.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

By all means look ahead and think of all the amazing things you will be doing later in the year, but don't waste time on daydreams. Future success is built on the practical things you do in the present. Don't let your daydreaming deflect you from that.

