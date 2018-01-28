Jan. 29: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It is a law of the universe that we always get back in proportion to what we put in and with that thought in mind you should strive to be more giving over the coming 12 months. No, it's not about money, it's about generosity of spirit.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

The harder you strive for something the more you will appreciate it when it arrives, so put your back into what you are working on and then enjoy your success. And if success doesn't come? No matter. No effort in life is ever truly wasted.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you focus strongly on a particular outcome over the next 24 hours your mind will in some mystical way create the conditions that bring it about. The thoughts you send out into the world always come back to you in some shape or form.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Yes, little things annoy you but you must not let yourself get worked up about issues that, in the greater scheme of things, are of no real importance. With a bit of thought and effort today you can rise above the pettiness of everyday life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You need to keep a grip on your feelings because the approaching lunar eclipse could send you into an emotional tailspin if you're not careful. Your current situation may not be optimal but neither is it worth getting too upset about.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

A decision has to be made about a partnership of relationship matter and deep down you know there is no way you can avoid it. Wednesday's lunar eclipse in your sign will bring matters to a head but if you use your head you'll be okay.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be tempted to lash out at someone who is annoying you but has it not occurred to you they could be doing it on purpose? Maybe they want you to get angry so they can tarnish you as hyper emotional. Don't let that happen.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You need to get away from people whose influence on you is negative to say the least. Fortunately the approaching eclipse will make it easy for you to put some distance between you, and then you can invest in more enriching friendships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

What happens over the next few days will awaken your interest in ideas you may not have considered before, ideas that will answer at least some of the questions you have been struggling with. Don't limit your thoughts to what you already know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may want to be friends with everyone and keep things sweet in one-to-one relationships but that may not be possible over the next few days. Sometimes you just have to accept that different personalities do not and cannot mix very well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Not everything in life has a rational explanation and the sooner you come to terms with that fact the better off you will be. Promise yourself here and now that you won't get upset if certain matters don't work out the way you expected them to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It might be wise to put off making any major decisions until after Wednesday's lunar eclipse has come and gone. Mercury's move into your sign on the same day will open up your mind to solutions that may not have occurred to you before.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Do you ever get the feeling that you are heading in the wrong direction? What happens over the next three or four days will force you to consider the possibility that you need to change course – maybe even turn round and go back the way you came.

