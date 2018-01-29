Jan. 30: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing on your birthday is that you take some time to clarify your ambitions for the coming year. You must be sure what it is you are aiming for, because only then will the universe give you the energy you need to make it happen.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Make an effort to talk to people you meet today. Find out what they are thinking and suggest ways you can maybe work together in the future. You can never have too many allies, and it's even better when your allies are also your friends.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may find yourself at odds with someone in a position of authority today but that's okay. If you can explain your position carefully and persuasively you are sure to impress them and earn their respect, and that's no small thing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Mercury, your ruler, is about to change signs and you in turn will have to change your thinking in important ways. Almost certainly you have allowed fear to hold you back in recent weeks, but now your outlook is expanding that won't be such a problem.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Don't let slip a potentially valuable piece of information today. Knowledge is power and if everyone gets to know what you know then your own power is likely to diminish. Sometimes it's okay to be secretive and this is one of those times.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You seem to possess the happy knack of knowing what other people are thinking, which should prove valuable in all kinds of one-to-one situations. In larger groups though it may be harder to tune in to individual minds, including your own!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Start the day at a slow and easy pace and don't worry if rivals pull ahead of you temporarily because you will catch up with them again before the end of the week. You don't have to be the biggest or the best, you just have to be you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your mind will be razor sharp today and you must use it to cut through all the fake news that is coming at you from every direction. You know the truth when you see and hear it, so make sure others are able to recognize it too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You won't hesitate to tell other people what you think of them today, and that's okay, but you must also be prepared to hear a few comments about your own behaviour. You really can't complain: freedom to criticize works both ways.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Ideas will come thick and fast over the next 48 hours as your mind moves into a higher gear. Your thoughts will rarely be clearer or more potent and what you think today will most likely be your reality tomorrow – so think carefully!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don't try to avoid a financial problem – do something about it. As mind planet Mercury moves into the money area of your chart today you can easily find a solution to your cashflow woes. Just use your head, then act on what it tells you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Mind planet Mercury is about to join love planet Venus and the sun in your sign, so you've pretty much got it all going for you now. Visualize what it is you want to possess, feel as if it is already yours – and very soon it will be.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may not much like what you discover today but the important point is you will at long last know what is going on. Now all you have to do is find out WHY is it going on. Give it some thought – the answer is really quite simple.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.