Jan. 31: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A lunar eclipse on your birthday means you will be more inclined to follow your heart than your head over the coming 12 months. That's fine but don't get so caught up in your feelings that common sense goes out of the window altogether.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You have been extremely fortunate of late but don't push your luck too far. If you get into the mindset that you cannot fail no matter how many mistakes you make you may be severely disappointed. Avoid ill-considered thoughts and impulsive actions.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Stay calm no matter what happens over the next 24 hours. A lunar eclipse in one of the more emotional areas of your chart warns you could lose out big time if you allow negative feelings to dictate your actions. Err on the side of caution.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Travel arrangements are sure to be disrupted today, and probably tomorrow as well, so try not to make any hard and fast plans and don't promise people you will be somewhere at a specific time, because most likely you won't be able to make it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

What happens today may come as a shock but you should have seen it coming. Once you stop panicking you will see the situation for what it is and realize it's not such a big deal – but it's still a reminder never to take anything for granted.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Focus on what is real and don't let your fears affect the decisions you make. Today's lunar eclipse in your sign suggests you will be subject to all kinds of weird and wonderful imaginings. Ignore every one of them – they are illusions of the mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

What you hear today may not be music to your ears but neither is it as bad as certain people will try to make you believe, so don't overreact. And don't change what you are doing either. An important project is close to completion, so keep at it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Stay true to your principles today and don't resort to tricks or underhand methods – you really don't need them. You should know by now there are no shortcuts to success. Put in the time and the effort and you'll get the reward.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Because today's lunar eclipse falls in the career area of your chart you must be extra careful when dealing with people in positions of authority. The moment you feel yourself getting emotional is the moment you must get a grip on yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may not be able to come and go as you please today but later on you will realize it was for the best. According to the planets the path you are on is taking you further away from your dreams, so slow down and then turn around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Make sure your emotions play no part in any kind of financial decisions you take today. A lunar eclipse in the wealth area of your chart is sure to disrupt your ability to think straight, especially where money is concerned, so play safe.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may need to get tough with a loved one today. According to the planets they have been somewhat selfish of late and the only way to deal with the situation is to lay down the law. Let them know what you will and will not put up with.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to admit to yourself that you are in need of assistance. Your workload is far too heavy and if you don't ask for help soon it could get so bad that some kind of physical or mental injury is likely. You can't do it all Pisces.

