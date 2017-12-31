Jan. 6: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Uranus link on your birthday means your mind will be moving faster than ever over the coming 12 months. You will see answers before others have even seen there is a problem, and that gives you a huge advantage. Make good use of it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You need to be firm with someone whose mistakes are entirely of their own making. Don't let them get away with saying it was the fault of persons unknown because both you and they know that is nonsense. Don't let them treat you like a fool.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You will have to bargain hard to get what you want this weekend but you can be amazingly persuasive when the mood takes you. Sooner or later you will wear them down and they are sure to come round to your way of thinking.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Make sure you are aware of the consequences of your actions before you actually do anything. The planets warn if you get it wrong you won't get a second chance, so think before you act. Which raises the question: Do you need to act at all?

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You seem to be on a different level, mentally and emotionally, to most other people at the moment. That fact is neither "good" nor "bad" in itself but you do need to be aware that your words and actions could make waves this weekend.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There are so many voices trying to make themselves heard at the moment that your own message could get lost in the noise. You need to find a way to get people's attention that does not rely on words. Be creative – and outrageous too!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Just because something worked for you in the past does not mean it will work for you in the future, or even today. Bear that thought in mind before applying the same old answers to the same old problems. Maybe something new is needed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There is no need to be cautious over the next 48 hours but watch out you don't go too far and leave yourself open to accusations of recklessness. If that happens the results won't just be embarrassing, they will be financially costly as well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

By all means go out of your way to help someone in need this weekend but don't go so far that you leave yourself needing assistance of some kind at the end of it! There is only so much you can give of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may have complete and utter faith in your own abilities but it would appear that some people need to be convinced. Ask yourself, what can you do to show them that your plans are practical and your promises have substance? So do it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don't make a big deal of solving what is essentially a simple problem. Identify what the central issue is and then find an answer that works. Others may want to drag the situation out longer but you are in no mood to play games.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try not to let everyone know what you are thinking this weekend, and certainly not what you are feeling. You need some time to get your head together and you won't get it if friends and family are constantly questioning what you are up to.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may think you can get away with doing less but even if it works out okay for you in the short-term you will end up doing more later on. Take care of the things you are responsible for – not tomorrow or the day after but right now.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.