Jan. 7: Your lookahead horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Jupiter link on your birthday will endow you with almost unlimited energy over the coming 12 months. What do you intend to do with it? For best results you must have a plan, or at least an outline that can focus that energy in positive ways.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Before you head out to face the world this week take a few minutes to sit quietly and calm your mind. Promise yourself that no matter how many fools you have to deal with you won't lose your cool. They're really not worth the effort.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Some people may be shocked that you don't seem to care about all the bad things going on in the world but why waste time caring when you can't do much about it? Taking care of your own affairs is more than enough for now.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Friends and loved ones may struggle to get their act together this week but everything will come easy to you. You know where you are going and what you are doing and nothing will stop you from making the most of your opportunities.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may be desperate to impress people in positions of authority but don't go too far and overextend yourself or it may work out badly. Chances are they like what they see when they look at you anyway – you don't have to do anything special.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Put yourself about a bit this week. Don't sit at home staring at the same four walls, get out into the world and make a difference. You don't need a reason for what you do and you don't need to ask for permission. You just have to act.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don't let other people's lack of enthusiasm hold you back from doing what you want to be doing. If they don't want to go along with your plans then fine, they don't have to. Either go it alone or find more willing partners.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be sensitive and sympathetic by nature but watch out that someone does not play on your easygoing nature to get rich or popular at your expense. You've worked long and hard to get to your present position – don't waste it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Others talk a good game but you know it's action that matters and with Mars and Jupiter getting together in your sign this week you are a force to be reckoned with. Identify your No. 1 aim, go for it, and enjoy your inevitable success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don't waste time and energy on people who can never live up to your expectations. It may be tough on them that they have to exist in your shadow but that's how it is. There will always be winners and losers in life – and you're a winner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Conflict of one sort or another is possible this week but it's more likely to be on an inner level than in the world at large. If you have divided feelings about what it is you should be doing with your life then make a final decision now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may have been held back from doing what most interests you in recent weeks but it's no big deal. In fact it may even work in your favour in that it has given you a bit of space to plan ahead. Time spent thinking is never time wasted.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may encounter stiffer opposition than you expected during the early part of this week but with Mars and Jupiter still very much on your side you will sweep it aside with ease. Nothing can stop your march on success!

