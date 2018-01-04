Jan. 8: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A brilliant sun-Venus-Jupiter alignment on your birthday indicates big things for you over the coming 12 months. Approach each and every day expecting nothing less than the best and the universe will see to it that you get it – and more!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Recent events have taught you some valuable lessons, not least of which is that you have what it takes to compete with the best. Both in your career and in your social environment you can and you must be a leader from now on.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You will be put to the test this week and that's good because you have a lot to prove to those who doubt your abilities. Today's sun-Jupiter link will give you the confidence to tackle problems that once upon a time you would have tried to avoid.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Something you thought was of major importance late last year now seems of no significance at all. There are so many new things going on in your world, things that appeal to your sense of adventure, that the past no longer matters.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It's time to get rid of all the junk, both physical and emotional, that you have accumulated over the past 12 months. Your life is full of possessions – and people – which you no longer need, so hit the "refresh" button and chuck it all out.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your work schedule may have got on top of you a bit lately but as from today you will start to see some reward for your efforts. Jupiter, planet of joy, will bring good things, and good people, your way over the next few days.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You have so much energy at your disposal at the moment, but what are you going to do with it? Today's sun-Venus-Jupiter alignment will point you in the right direction and make it easy for you to create something of value that lasts.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Set your sights high this week and refuse to settle for anything less than the best, both for yourself and for those who depend on you. You need to believe that all things are possible – because once you believe it your belief will make it a fact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Push yourself hard over the next few days. You may think you are operating at full capacity already but you possess hidden reserves that you are as yet unaware of. You don't know what you are capable of until you really try – so try!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The pace of life has been a bit slow of late but that will change over the next few weeks. Today though you must take things easy and conserve your physical and emotional energy. The planets suggest that good things are coming your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your existence has meaning and purpose and if you don't yet know what that purpose is the universe will reveal it to you over the next few days. It may be something you never thought of, something that takes you on a new path through life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Your outlook has been a bit negative of late but that will change with time. Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart means you have been on the defensive at home and at work but soon you will go right the other way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Life is not as tough as some people like to imagine and you must not let their downbeat attitude rub off on you. Make sure everyone you interact with over the next few days has a positive mental attitude. Avoid negative types like the plague.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.