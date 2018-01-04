Jan. 9: Your daily horoscope

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Venus-Pluto alignment on your birthday means it's time to get passionate about whatever it is in life that motivates you the most. Don't worry how much it will cost or where it might take you or what people might think, just do it!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Today's sun-Pluto alignment will help you to be more adventurous – not that you need much encouragement! Career-wise there will be opportunities to apply new ideas and new methods to old problems that just won't go away. You'll impress a few people!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

With both the sun and Pluto energizing your ruler Venus today you want to do something daring and different. You also want to remind those you live and work with that you are still a force to be reckoned with. So go on, be forceful.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You won't need to shout to make yourself heard today, not when you possess such a natural authority. But you do need to make sure you get your message across, before your rivals have a chance to get their act together and strike first.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Try not to be judgmental today, especially when dealing with people who clearly do not possess your strength of character. You might also try being a bit less critical of yourself. You can't be the best at everything every single day!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Work issues are under excellent stars at the moment and someone in a position of power is sure to be impressed by your dedication and devotion to duty. A promotion may soon be coming your way but make sure it's what you truly desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don't worry if your plans are disrupted today. Just go with the flow and do what feels right at any given moment. Your creative abilities are such that whatever you do and however you do it you are sure to make an impression. Let fate guide you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Deep down you know that everything will turn out for the best in the end, so what are you worrying about? No matter how big recent upheavals may have been your world is not about to come crashing down. On the contrary, it remains on an upward path.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Others can treat life in a trivial manner if they so wish but you are made of more serious stuff. But that need not stop you from having fun. Get together with friends who share your outlook on life and have a few laughs today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The changes just keep coming don't they? You would not be human if you did not feel a bit threatened by it all but the planets indicate there is no need to worry because both at home and at work the long-term forecast is still amazingly good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you and you must do something out of the ordinary with it. Set your sights as high as you know how, then give your all, physically, mentally and emotionally. The universe will reward you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Imagination is a powerful thing and can directly affect your mood, and with so much cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart at the moment you must – repeat, must – maintain a positive attitude. Make your inner vision a thing of beauty.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Friendships and group activities are under brilliant stars at the moment but for best results you need to take a more structured approach to the things you choose to do together. A little bit of planning will go a long way over the next few days.

