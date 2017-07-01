IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This could be and should be a fantastic year for you but you will need to keep your feelings in check. Don’t shut them off completely but make sure you open up emotionally only to those who truly deserve your love. Don’t give yourself too easily.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Watch what you say over the next 48 hours, especially when dealing with employers and senior colleagues. With Mars, your ruler, at odds with power planet Pluto if you lose your cool you could also lose your reputation, and maybe even your job.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Just because other people are going to extremes does not mean you must go to extremes as well. On the contrary, you should make a point of staying calm and sticking to the middle ground. You don’t have to lash out like everyone else.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Why are you worrying what other people might think of you? That’s not like you at all. If you enjoy doing something, and it does not hurt anyone else, then there is no reason why you should stop. Be who you are – and have fun.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you keep your wits about you and keep your emotions in check over the next 48 hours most likely you will gain while others lose heavily. If, however, you allow events to get on top of you it could be you who ends up out of pocket.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The more family members and work colleagues try to get you to take on extra responsibilities the more likely it is you will make yourself scarce. You are not in the mood to exert yourself, and there is no reason at all why you should be.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Resist the temptation to do anything too outrageous over the next 48 hours. Your reputation is on a knife edge at he moment, so it is even more important than usual to make a good impression. Keep to the straight and narrow, for now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Do not allow yourself to be intimidated by those who like to throw their weight around. With Mars and Pluto strong this weekend it’s inevitable they will try to make life difficult for you. Stay calm, smile sweetly and carry on as before.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The planets warn if you do things too fast this weekend you may have to go back and do them again at a later date. There is no need to rush: the universe will give you all the time you need to complete what is truly important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You must not, repeat not, feel sorry for yourself, no matter how many times you are held back from doing what you want to do. Keep plugging away without getting upset and sooner or later you will make the breakthrough you have been hoping for.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

As Pluto in your sign is opposed by Mars this is clearly not the best time to take risks. However, if you do the opposite of what a friend says is a surefire winning strategy you might strike it rich. Do you take the chance? Only you can decide.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It has begun to dawn on you that someone you thought you could trust does not have your interests at heart after all. If you want to find out why that is you must stand back from your relationship – way, way back so you can see the whole picture.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you want a quiet weekend you are going to have to keep certain individuals apart. You know who they are and you know they are sure to fall out if their paths cross, so do what you can to guide them in different directions.

