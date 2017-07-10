IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do you know what you want out of life? That is the question you most need to answer and with Pluto, planet of passion, strong on your birthday, you won’t be able to ignore it. What is your highest ideal? Make it your highest ambition, too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It may annoy you that a friend or loved one has been so difficult to get along with of late, but all relationships go through their ups and downs. Give them the time and space they clearly need and they will be all smiles again soon.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Travel plans may have to be revised over the next few days as unexpected delays put a crease in your plans. Life is full of surprises and you should be flexible enough to make new arrangements quickly. It’s hardly the end of the world.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You have been spending a bit too freely of late and what happens over the next two or three days will remind you just how easy it is for your financial situation to take an unexpected turn for the worse. Cut back on luxuries for a bit.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Life is one big party for Cancer and the good times will continue for a while yet. However, you will soon have to adopt a more serious attitude to certain people and situations. But not too serious – you’re still allowed to have fun.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Some of the things that have been moving ahead quite smoothly in recent weeks are now beginning to stutter a bit. There is nothing to be alarmed about but it will pay you to look closely at situations you may have been taking for granted.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may not want to pull out of a social event that you were looking forward to but it appears you have no choice in the matter. Make your apologies and make sure friends know why you have to let them down. They will understand.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You seem to be having second thoughts about something that only a short while ago you were enthusiastic about. Don’t worry. Your life is progressing exactly as it should and this is just a temporary lack of clarity and confidence. It will pass.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

What occurs over the next few days will remind you that it is never a good idea to get carried away with your own sense of importance. This can still be a marvellous time for you but you will need to come down to earth a bit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

As much as you would like to help someone in need it may be better to stand aside and let the situation work itself out. Even if you are able to assist them it may not be a good idea. A bit of adversity will help them learn faster.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It may seem as if a relationship is going through a rocky phase at the moment but according to the planets you are looking at the situation from too negative a viewpoint. What happens today and tomorrow will cheer you up immensely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you find yourself slipping behind in your schedule don’t try too hard to catch up. This is one of those days when you have to accept that you cannot always be on top of things. Relax. It’s only work. There are more important things in life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The sun has been moving through one of the best areas of your chart for the past few weeks and no doubt you feel on top of the world. However, you know that bubbles always burst eventually, so try not to take too much for granted.

