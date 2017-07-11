IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars in your sign makes you hugely competitive, which is good, but there is a danger that you could go too far over the coming 12 months and make enemies of people who could have been friends. You win best when you win as part of a team.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try not to react aggressively if confronted by someone who is obstructive for no good reason today. Pretend you are not in the least bit concerned. Pretend you have not even noticed them. That will hurt them more than a punch to the jaw!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Your brain is buzzing with all sorts of interesting ideas at the moment, any one of which could be your ticket to fame and fortune. Will your next big idea be the one that changes the world? There is every reason to believe that it could be.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You need to get over the idea that you have to be the life and soul of every party. Even a Gemini needs some quiet time once in a while and if you feel your energy flagging today you should back off from social activities for a bit.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Upheavals on the work front may be worrying but you must not let them disrupt the plans you made for yourself earlier in the year. Keep looking ahead, keep moving forward and keep that confident attitude you worked so hard to develop.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Lady Luck will smile on you from an unexpected direction. You may be a bit suspicious that you are being singled out for so much good fortune but don’t turn down a chance to make extra money or move ahead in your career.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Someone will point out where you have been going wrong today and if you are smart you will listen and learn. Put your ego to one side, stand back from your current situation and see the wisdom in what they are trying to tell you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you get the urge to travel over the next few days you must do something about it. Venus, your ruler, is moving through the area of your chart that relates to faraway places, so get online and start booking flights.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You can expect some kind of windfall over the next 24 hours, but be warned: what Lady Luck gives with one hand she may decide to take back with the other. If it happens, it happens. Overall you won’t actually have lost anything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

A lot now depends on your state of mind and on the way you choose to react to events. A positive attitude in the face of adversity will help turn minor setbacks into major triumphs. A philosophical attitude to life will bring real world rewards.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Someone will offer you the kind of deal that only a fool would turn down. But hold on. The planets warn that it may not be as attractive a proposition as they are trying to make out. Do some research before you say Yes.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Everything you need is there for you now but, of course, you want so much more. One of the keys to happiness is to have simple needs and to enjoy simple pleasures. If you forget that today you will feel strangely discontented.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Venus in the domestic area of your chart urges you to focus on family matters and not worry too much about anything else. A happy home life will make other areas of your life easier too, so spend some quality time with loved ones and relatives.

