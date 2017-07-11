IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You need to focus your mind in a single direction and bring to a successful conclusion a project or program that has been dragging on for months, if not years. Make it your aim to move one step closer to your ultimate goal each and every day.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Feelings will be running high on the work front today, so make a point of keeping cool, especially when dealing with people who get upset for no good reason. If they are this emotional now what will they be like when a real crisis strikes?

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Some of the people around you will take fright today but you know there is no reason to panic. Do what you can to convince them that the end of the world won’t arrive any time soon – certainly not before the end of the week.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be annoyed that a rival is taking credit for something that you were responsible for but don’t work yourself into a fervour about it. You will get the recognition you deserve, if not immediately then certainly in the very near future.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Someone you think of as a friend, or at least a friendly colleague, is not as well disposed toward you as you imagine and what happens today will make that fact abundantly clear. You can live without them – you’ve still got plenty of real friends.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Both the full moon at the weekend and Monday’s sun-Pluto link highlighted the well-being area of your chart, so you need to be aware of how your physical health and your mental and emotional health interact. In other words: be kind to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may find yourself at odds with someone over a creative matter today but don’t let it ruin your friendship. In fact a little bit of tension could be useful in that it will encourage you both to stand back and judge your efforts from a wider perspective.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Disruptions are likely today but you must not let them worry you or deflect you from the path you are moving along. Focus on your career because that is where you will make the most progress between now and the end of the month.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You have a talent for telling when people are lying to you and you will need it today as more than one individual is trying to mislead you. Let your instincts guide you, even if the “facts” of the situation say something completely different.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

How’s your money sense? That bad eh? Yes, you can be a bit extravagant at times and you really must make an effort not to spend so much over the next few days. Despite what some people might say there is no magic money tree.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may be more emotionally disciplined than most other people but recent shocks have left you feeling as if you want to scream. So why don’t you? Fill your lungs with air then holler at the world as loud as you can. You’ll feel better for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The sun and Mars in Cancer are disrupting just about everything in your life that it is possible to disrupt, but in a way that’s good because it will force you to improve your performance to a level where you cannot be beaten. Adversity makes you stronger.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Because you cannot stand idly by while other people are hurting you will go out of your way to help a friend in need today. That’s very noble of you but don’t try to do it all for them – they need to learn to help themselves as well.

