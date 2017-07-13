IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Push yourself hard over the next 12 months and don’t let your inner critic tell you that you are aiming too high or expecting too much of yourself. There really are no limits to what you can accomplish, so shoot for the stars – and soon you will be one.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A little bit of what you fancy may be a good thing but you have a tendency to over-indulge and if you do too much or consume too much you may regret it tomorrow and over the weekend. Everything in moderation Aries – yes, even excess.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may be able to force through the changes that you want to see but at what cost in the long-term? For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction, so think before you act and always try using persuasion ahead of compulsion.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Things could get a bit stressful over the next 24 hours and you won’t make matters any easier by demanding that everything runs like clockwork – because almost certainly it won’t. You don’t have to plan ahead but you do have to be flexible.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Mars remains in your sign just one more week and you must make use of its power to get important things done. You don’t have time to feel tired or be depressed – you know what needs to be done and must now make a commitment to do it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Try not to rush what you are working on or you may make a bad job of it and have to do it again later on. The urge to get things done quickly must be ignored. The way to reach your goal is to plan carefully and act rationally.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You must take extra care today and tomorrow not to let minor disputes escalate into major disagreements. That applies to all areas of your life but particularly to close friendships. Even the best of pals have differences of opinion. It’s no big deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Know your limits and know when to stop. Also, be aware that the things you say have an effect on other people. It’s okay to be assertive but you must not be aggressive, because that will turn others against you both at home and at work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Do you forget about work and have a good time? Or do you get stuck into all those jobs that need to be done? Both the sun and Mars will be moving out of one of the fun areas of your chart very soon. So, a good time it is then!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Strive to stay on the good side of partners and loved ones between now and the weekend. Even if you fall out over something quite minor it will take a lot of time and effort to make up again later. So don’t fall out in the first place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

A friend’s last-minute change of plans will leave you stranded today and to say the least you won’t be happy about it, but you must control the way you react. In the greater scheme of things it’s quite a trivial matter, so why get emotional?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Just because other people seem determined to take foolish risks does not mean you must do likewise. You have never been the kind of person to follow the herd and there is no reason why you should start now. Go your own way today, and every day.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Mars in your fellow water sign of Cancer makes you believe there are no restrictions, that you can do as you please. Make the most of that belief because it won’t last much longer. See how much success you can cram into the next seven days.

