IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You talk the talk with great assurance but can you walk the walk as well? Any claims you make over the coming 12 months must be backed up by facts and then by action, otherwise your reputation will head south in a hurry. Don’t exaggerate, just be yourself.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will find your voice today and it will be loud. If you have not got anything of a social nature planned for the weekend you really should get on to it because your popularity will be sky-high. Everyone wants to be seen with you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You will be in a fun-loving mood today and will simply ignore people who try to make you feel depressed. Yes, your money situation could be better but when all is said and done it’s only bits of coloured paper. Love and laughter cost nothing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

An important decision about your job or your money situation will have to be made either today or over the weekend. Don’t let loved ones, no matter how well meaning, talk you out of doing what needs to be done. Actions speak louder than words.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The sun in your sign makes you feel like you could take on the world and win but Saturn, planet of limitation, is warning that you need to plan carefully and make sure you have not left any loose ends. They’ll trip you up if you have.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Your charitable instincts will come to the fore today and over the weekend. You do though need to be aware that not everyone is as big-hearted as you – some may even seek to take advantage of your kindly nature. Be on your guard for fakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will discover something about a friend that shocks you to the core today. After you have picked yourself up from the floor you must offer them whatever support they need and you are able to provide. They would do the same for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

While others are throwing their money around and acting as if nothing could possibly go wrong you will be a lot more cautious. You know from past experience how quickly things can change and how hard it is to get lost dollars back again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A problem that has been bugging you for months will resolve itself over the next 24 hours and you will be angry with yourself when you see how simple the solution is. But don’t beat yourself up about it – others will happily do that for you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

It may seem to some people that your opinions are easily swayed but you are smarter than you may appear and someone who thinks they can get the better of you today will learn how shrewd an operator you can be. They won’t take you for granted again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

By all means continue to improve yourself, physically and mentally, but don’t overdo it. Saturn in the most sensitive area of your chart warns you may not be as tough as you like to think. If others urge you to slow down you should take their advice.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Changes are coming on the work front and all you can do is wait for them to happen and react in the most appropriate manner. What happens over the weekend will clue you in to the details and you will know for certain what needs to be done.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may be annoyed that someone you work with seems to be blaming you for something that is not remotely your fault, but don’t get upset. You’ve made a few unjustified claims yourself over the years, so forgive and forget and move on.

