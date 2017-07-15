IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Do something different this year, something that gets people talking. Whether they approve or disapprove of your actions is not that important – what matters most is that you get yourself noticed. You know what they say: all publicity is good publicity.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you get annoyed for no good reason this weekend it is most likely the influence of Mars, your ruler, moving through one of the most sensitive areas of your chart. Find ways to channel all that aggression into something creative and profitable.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

No matter how calm you seem on the outside, on the inside you are raging. Someone, it seems, has set you off and now there will be no stopping you. Anyone foolish enough to look at you the wrong way this weekend will soon realize their mistake.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you expect the worst you will most likely get the worst. If, however, you expect the best then this could turn out to be one of the most enjoyable weekends of the year. Your mind creates your reality, so think only happy and uplifting thoughts.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If you make too quick a decision about something this weekend you will most likely suffer for it early next week when reality sets in. Save yourself some time and effort and take life as it comes over the next 48 hours. There’s no need to rush.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

There is no point beginning something new this weekend because chances are you will have to give up on it around the time that Mars moves into your sign on Thursday. Focus on finishing those things that are already well underway.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may not enjoy the surprises that others spring on you over the next 48 hours, especially if you are the sort of Virgo who does not appreciate being kept in the dark. Don’t worry, you won’t look foolish – but you will look surprised!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

There are some people you like and some people you don’t like and your feelings about them are unlikely to change. Don’t think you have to be nice to them to keep the peace. Let them know when you are angry – and why.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Someone you work with resents your success and will do whatever they can to make you look bad. However, as Mars moves into the career area of your chart in a few days you won’t put up with their foolish ways. Hit back and hit hard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Something trivial will get blown out of proportion today or tomorrow and no doubt here will be a few words exchanged. Actually that is probably no bad thing as both sides need to let off some steam. Make sure it doesn’t scald you though.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Let colleagues and employers know what you are worth and refuse to settle for a penny less. People in authority will admire your determination to get what you think is right and proper and, who knows, they may even agree to your demands.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Keep a low profile this weekend and don’t be tempted to do anything that might get you noticed. Why so secretive? Because the less people know about what you are up to the less likely it is they will inundate you with stupid suggestions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Even if you are the most even-tempered Pisces who ever drew breath you will get angry about something over the next 48 hours – and you are right to do so. If there is one thing you cannot stand it is injustice. Wherever you find it, fight it.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access.

