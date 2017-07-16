IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You must let certain people know that you can no longer afford the luxury of wasting time. On a deep inner level you know that the next 12 months is going to define your life as a success or a failure, so as from today focus only on essentials.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will get plenty of opportunities to make your mark when both the sun and Mars move in your favour later in the week. Make it your aim to create something out of the ordinary, something others look at with awe. Don’t be average – be brilliant.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Although it may look as if you don’t have a care in the world there is something you are deeply worried about and the time has come to recognize it, accept it for what it is and then deal with it. Don’t be overly sensitive – take action.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If someone offers you something for nothing you will, of course, wonder what the catch is, but on this occasion there is no need to be suspicious. Chances are they just want to do something nice for you after all the nice things you’ve done for them.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Be smart and wait until the end of the coming week before deciding what needs to be done concerning a business or financial matter. If nothing else you will be in a more dynamic frame of mind by then and less likely to let others cheat you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The sun moves into your sign on the 22nd, by which time you should have a better idea of what it is you want from the latter part of the year – and how you intend to get it. Turn your dreams into schemes and your schemes into successes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may disagree with a friend’s point of view but you are advised not to make an issue of it. It takes all types to make a world and, let’s be honest, you are not without your critics too. On most things you are still on the same wavelength.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You know how easy it is to lose your cool, so don’t be too hard on someone who is reacting to a difficult time emotionally by ranting and raving a bit. The sun’s change of signs a few days from now will calm them down again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may think you can outshine your rivals, and no doubt you can, but don’t make that your No. 1 aim. Just do your job well and trust that your talent will take you all the way to the top. You’ll be moving up in the world very soon.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

This is not a good time to make impulse purchases because your financial situation may not be as secure as you would like to believe. Chances are you will want to start something new over the next few weeks, so save your cash for that.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You could easily take on too much or take the kind of risk that might backfire over the next few days. It may sound boring but the planets suggest you will do best if you stay in your current groove and keep plodding along. What’s the rush?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The time has come to let go of things, and people, that are no longer of any real use to you. New projects and new partnerships will come into being when the sun changes signs on the 22nd, so clear as much space in your life as you can.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

There will be times over the next few days when you wonder if maybe you have taken on more than you can handle. Maybe you have, but it would be a mistake to change course this late in the day. Deal with challenges as and when they arise.

