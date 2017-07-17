IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will get the chance to better yourself over the coming 12 months but that does not mean you will suddenly be richer or more powerful. Those things may come in time but for now it’s about bringing more love and laughter into your life.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You will find it easier to get your point across when Mars, your ruler, changes signs in midweek. Until then you must watch what you say because your words could easily be taken the wrong way and cause friction. You’ve got enough critics already!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Your mood may be carefree at the moment, but you still need to deal with a situation that you have been trying hard to ignore. If it has something to do with money you may need to reassess the way you look at material things.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Yes, you have spent far too much money of late and soon you will have to balance the books. The fact that you have been on a spree suggests you are unhappy about something. Be honest with yourself about what it is – then deal with it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Let that special someone know how you feel today. Romantic talk does not always come easy to those born under the sign of the crab but that’s okay – it means it carries more weight when you do manage to put your feelings into words.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

This may not be an easy time for you, but life will be less stressful when first Mars, on Thursday, then the sun, on Saturday, move into your birth sign. The tougher the past few weeks have been the more determined you will be to have fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Everything is so busy at the moment and life will become even more hectic over the next few days. But that’s okay, you can handle it. Your ability to get on top of such a heavy workload will bring praise on both personal and professional levels.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Yes, some people can be awfully slow, physically and mentally, but getting angry about it won’t solve a thing. Perhaps you should take it slow for the next few days as the planets warn the second half of the week is going to be manic.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Sometimes you can be too suspicious for your own good and today’s rather negative influences warn you could easily assume that the world has got it in for you. Even if the world is not on your side the rest of the universe is, so cheer up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Put your nose to the grindstone today and get as much work done as you can. Later in the week both Mars and the sun will move in your favour and the fun days will make a welcome return. You’ll enjoy them more if you exert yourself now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Just because someone has not been fair with you does not mean you have to cheat them in return. On the contrary, you should rise above petty things like revenge and shame them by sticking to your own high ethical standards. That’s how you win.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may be a nice guy by nature but sometimes you act fiercely without knowing it. With that knowledge in mind, reach out and make contact with a friend or relative who seems to be avoiding you. Maybe you scared them away!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Your main task as the new week begins must be to let someone know how much you care for them. Don’t worry if you find it hard to express yourself verbally because you will connect on a much deeper level, the one where your hearts beat as one.

