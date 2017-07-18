IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Uranus link on your birthday could make you super reckless over the coming months. It may be true that you can do as you please but it is also true that those who disagree with your actions will kick back at you hard. Don’t be so aggressive!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It may seem as if someone has been keeping things from you or talking behind your back but nothing could be further from the truth. The message of the stars today is that you must not jump to conclusions, unless you want to make a fool of yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may find it hard to get your point of view across today. Are others deaf? Or stupid? Or maybe they just don’t want to listen? Whatever the reason there is no point pushing too hard. Save your words for those who will appreciate them.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The planets warn that both your energy and your income are somewhat limited at the moment, so be selective about what you choose to do and what you chose to buy. Be selective mentally too. Don’t overload your mind with too many thoughts.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

There are many things you should have done but, for one reason or another, did not get around to. Do you feel guilty about that? Well you shouldn’t because there are plenty of other things you did do that worked out well. Go easy on yourself.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Chances are you won’t get many straight answers when talking to family and friends today. Why? Because if they told you what they really think they know you would be upset. This is one of those occasions when the less you know the better!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Make sure you can back up your claims with facts today. Those who view you as a rival, or even an enemy, will be looking for ways to make you look bad, and if you are reckless with the truth you could make it easy for them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The cosmic picture is very much 50-50 at the moment, so think before you act and, if possible, don’t act at all. Let others take the lead, and the risks, while you hang back and see how things develop. You can learn from their mistakes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Having started so many new things of late you may be in danger of exhausting yourself. There will be no end of opportunities to improve your status and standing over the next few weeks but for best results you must be in tip-top physical shape.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don’t worry if you find it hard to get going today because the planets suggest that the less you do now the better it will be for you. Sit back and let things happens, and laugh at those who think they are in control of events. They’re not.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Everything seems to be going well for you now but deep down you can sense that something is very wrong. Maybe you should hold off from making changes until you know for certain what your inner voice is trying to warn you about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There is a danger that because you feel so confident in your abilities that you could bite off more than you can chew. What happens today will encourage you to think in terms of quality rather than quantity. You can’t be No. 1 at everything!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

So many things have been going right for you lately that it will come as a surprise to discover that you are unable to proceed any further in a particular direction. It’s the universe’s way of warning you that you need to do less. Don’t ignore it.

