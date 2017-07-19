IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means embrace a new fitness regime but make sure it is the right one for you. It may be tempting to do something challenging right from the start, but your birthday chart urges you to begin slowly and build up over time. Don’t injure yourself!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don’t let anyone tell you that you are aiming too high or expecting too much of yourself. With both Mars, your ruler, and the sun about to move in your favour you should in fact be expecting more of yourself than ever before. Go for it Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Be what you want to be, not what other people expect you to be. There will be times over the next few days when friends and work colleagues try to guide you in what they believe is a safe direction but it’s not right for you. Take chances!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Tell the truth as you see it and don’t worry that certain people might be offended – you don’t have time to worry about their hurt feelings. You should not be rude, of course, but make sure they know they cannot manipulate your emotions.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Something will happen over the next few days that affects your cash-flow situation. Most likely you will have to cut back on your spending and, if possible, claw back some of the money you seem to have thrown away for no good reason.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

This is a time for new beginnings, a time to put aside all that you have achieved up until now and start again from scratch. Don’t worry if you have left certain things half done, they are no longer important. It’s what you do next that matters.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You need to deal with a problem that has been causing you sleepless nights. You know it won’t go away of its own accord, so be brave and tackle it head-on. Whatever your inner demons may be it’s high time you faced up to them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Life has been boring of late but don’t worry: there will be plenty of thrills over the next few weeks. Social invitations will come thick and fast and while you won’t be able to grace them all with your presence you will make some wonderful new friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in and around the career area of your chart is about to go haywire, so be ready for anything. Be assertive in your response but try to avoid being aggressive – let the world see you can be both dynamic and self-controlled.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you have been held back from pursuing your goals in recent weeks then what happens over the next few days will cheer you up immensely. At the very least you will no longer have to order your life around what other people expect of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You may not understand why certain people act the way they do, but cosmic events over the next few days will clarify the situation. By the end of the week you will see how everything is connected and what your part is in the overall picture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Over the next few days you must put your own needs on hold and do whatever it is that friends and loved ones require of you. That might not sound like a lot of fun but you will gain in ways you had not expected. Teamwork is good work.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You know what you want and you know how to get it, but think carefully before you reach out and take it. Will it mean more work for you? Will it tie you down in ways you don’t really want? Answer those questions then make a decision.

