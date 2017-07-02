IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mars-Pluto link on your birthday means it is time to get serious about a plan or project that you keep putting off. Yes, you will have to make sacrifices. Yes, you will encounter huge opposition. But it’s important, so get on with it!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Cosmic activity in the most sociable area of your chart will encourage you to get out into the world and get yourself noticed over the next seven days. You don’t have to do anything special, just smile and be open to chatting with anyone and everyone.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Sometimes it’s okay to go a bit crazy or be a bit outrageous, especially when, as now, you are in need of cheering up. You don’t need anyone’s permission to have a good time – you just need to be confident enough to follow your instincts.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Venus moves into your sign in midweek and almost immediately you will notice that you are both more giving and more forgiving. Let the object of your affection know they are loved. They know already, of course, but it’s nice to be reminded.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may find it hard to work up much enthusiasm around the middle part of the coming week but that’s okay. You are doing so much at the moment that your mind and body will soon be in need of a rest. It will only be a short one!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Interact with people who share your outlook on life. Time spent sitting and chatting over the next few days will not be time wasted, especially if you are discussing the state of the world – and how you can work together to improve it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Someone in a position of authority is impressed both by your ability and by your application and will reward you when values planet Venus moves into the career area of your chart in midweek. It could be the stepping stone to great things.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you are looking for romance in your life there is every chance you will find it this month. Flirtatious glances will greet you everywhere you go, but don’t try to react to them all. You’ll know the look of love when you see it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You will give without expecting anything in return over the next few days, which is nice, but don’t give too much away. If you don’t keep something back for your own needs it may not be long before you are relying on charity yourself!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Venus moves into the partnership area of your chart this week, which means you will be in the mood for love in a big way. If there is someone you fancy don’t wait for them to make the first move – be bold and sweep them off their feet.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

If you help someone in need over the next few days it will do them good and it will do you good as well. The universe always gives back in proportion to what you give out, so be generous with your friendship – and everyone will benefit.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If there is someone whose attention you want to attract now is the time to make your move. Don’t be shy: go right up to them and let them know you exist. Chances are they will be impressed by your courage – and by your ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to remind the special person in your life how much you love them. You also need to revisit a project that you put on the back-burner a while back. Will you have time for both? Of course you will. In fact the two may be linked.

