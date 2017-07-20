IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Cancer can at times be a touchy sign and you will need to make a conscious effort to control your emotions over the coming months. Don’t be too hard-hearted though – there are plenty of people who desire and deserve the warmth of your love.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Do what you want to do over the next 24 hours, not what others expect you to do. As Mars, your ruler, changes signs you can and you must put a creative project you have high hopes for first. It’s your future, so do what feels right.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Loved ones and relatives will demand a large chunk of your time and energy today. Give it willingly and don’t worry about what else you might be doing. Think of it as an investment, not as an imposition. Later on it may be you who needs assistance.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Life has been far too serious of late and all you want now is to have some fun. Mars moving into the most outgoing area of your chart today will make that possible and come the end of the week you will be having the time of your life.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Mars leaves your sign today and the sun leaves your sign at the weekend, which means that both the focus and pace of life will shift dramatically over the next few days. Try not to spend money as if it is going out of fashion.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

With Mars moving into your sign today all things are possible but for best results you should wait until the sun moves in your favour too at the weekend. Only then will you know for sure what it is you want out of life – and how to get it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart over the next few days will bring about a more thoughtful mood, which in turn means you won’t actually do very much physically or career-wise. That’s okay – take all the time you need.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The current cosmic outlook makes you want to reach for the stars but common sense should tell you that the only way you are going to get that high is to plan ahead and take it a step at a time. There are no shortcuts to success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Are you expecting too much of yourself? It would appear that you are and what happens today, tomorrow and over the weekend will bring that fact home to you in no uncertain fashion. Don’t aim for perfection – you ARE perfect just as you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Both Mars and the sun move in your favour over the next few days and it won’t be long before you find that many of the things you have been worrying about fade away as if they had never existed. In future, try not to be so anxious.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You need to get serious about your cash-flow situation. The fact is you have been living beyond your means and cosmic activity in the wealth area of your chart will see to it that you can no longer deny it. Earn more or make savings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

People you live and work with will become more demanding over the next few days and there is sure to be friction. Do what you can to accommodate their desires because chances are you will need their assistance in the days and weeks to come.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Maybe you overdid it a bit while both the sun and Mars were moving through the most dynamic area of your chart but now you need a rest. Be warned: if you don’t slow down now unexpected and unwelcome events will slow you down later on.

