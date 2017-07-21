IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Aim to do something dramatic over the coming 12 months, something that forces you to move in a radical new direction. Deep down you know that if you don’t act now you may not get another chance, so stop thinking and start doing. It’s now or never.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may want to turn the clock back and undo the mistakes of the past but that is not possible and you know it. The mistakes you made are really quite valuable in that they taught you lessons that make future success more likely. Think about that today.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Pause and consider your options before saying something that could make an enemy of someone who should be a friend. Try looking at life from a higher perspective today, one which makes it easier to see the good side in people rather than the bad.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Let others know that you won’t be intimidated. Just because you are out of step with the majority viewpoint does not mean you are wrong – on the contrary, it’s likely you are one of the few people who can see what is really going on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Follow your instincts today and don’t let those who doubt you hold you back in any way. For too long you have allowed petty people pull you down to their low level. Now you must stand up for what you believe, and stand out from the crowd.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You want to make sweeping changes, and that’s good, but don’t make them just yet. Today’s sun-Uranus link warns if you act in haste now you may regret it later on when you have to waste valuable time clearing up the mess you made.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

According to the planets it’s make or break time for a relationship that has had so many ups and downs in recent months that it’s made you feel giddy. Yes, it’s been fun, but ask yourself: Is it really worth so much unnecessary anxiety?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have been focusing too much on your career and need to cut back on your workload over the next few days. You are doing too many things for too many people, so be ruthless and let them know that from now on your needs come first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A new start is possible and with both the sun and Mars highlighting the angle of your chart which governs your professional status that start must start now. Don’t listen to what others say you should do – do what you know in your heart is right.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You appear to have reached a point where you can no longer be bothered to worry about a situation that seems to get more complicated by the day. Giving up on it is not a sign of failure but a sign of maturity. Know when to let go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Something astonishing will happen over the next 24 hours and it may be unsettling, but next to all the good things going on in your life it is of only minor importance, so take it in your stride and laugh at life’s crazy ups and downs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You exude an air of utter confidence, and that’s good, but how much of it is an act? According to the planets you are seriously worried about something and you won’t be able to hide that fact forever. Get help: a problem shared is a problem halved.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you get the chance to boost your earnings today by all means give it some serious thought, but don’t act in haste. Today’s sun-Uranus link warns if you don’t check the details you could end up paying out more than you take in.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error