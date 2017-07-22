IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sometimes it’s as if you have two hearts and two minds, which is one of the downsides of being born on the cusp. But it has benefits too, one of which is you have more opportunities than most people. Make them count over the coming 12 months.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

As the sun moves into the most dynamic area of your chart this weekend your confidence will soar – not that you have ever lacked self-belief. Set your sights high in both your private life and your career. For Aries, life must always be an adventure.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

What seems like a minor event today will develop into something more profound by the middle part of next week, so keep your eyes and ears open for the kind of little things that can get big quickly. Above all, be open to new possibilities.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The sun’s move into one of the more outgoing areas of your chart today will get you back in the swing of things socially and activate your appetite for travel. You need some fun in your life Gemini, and there is plenty to go round!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Take a look at the plans you made over recent weeks while the sun and Mars were moving through your sign. Were they good plans? More to the point, were they realistic plans? You might have to lower your sights a little – but only a little!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

A new solar year begins today as the sun moves into your sign. The next 12 months could be and should be special but much depends on what you expect of yourself. Don’t try to do everything – but aim to be the very best at everything you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Someone will blame you for something that is not your fault and you must stand up for yourself and protect your reputation. It’s not just this incident that matters – if you don’t fight back you will be thought of as an easy touch, and that’s not good.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Most of the problems you face have simple solutions, so stop making life difficult for yourself by looking for complicated answers. Ask someone you trust to assess your current situation for you. From their perspective it will be obvious what needs to be done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

This is potentially one of the most important weekends of the year as the sun joins Mars in the career area of your chart. If you want to move up in the world and make a name for yourself now is the time to stop dreaming and start doing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

What seemed such a big issue yesterday will seem like a tiny issue after today, so stop worrying. It’s not like you to take life so seriously and the good news is the sun in Leo over the next few weeks will bring out your fun side again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Be cautious when dealing with money matters over the next few days, because if you make a wrong move it could cost you dear. Get expert help if you need it, because what you save in the long-term will more than make up for what you pay now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The sun moves into your opposite sign today, making this a good time to look back to see how far you have come – and forward to see how far you still have to go. Yes, you have made mistakes, but they can be the foundations of tomorrow’s successes.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Now that the sun is moving into the well-being area of your chart you need to slow down a bit. Your energy levels may be high but not even a Pisces can keep going at your current pace indefinitely. Take a break before you break something.

