IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday is a wonderful omen of success. On every level – personal, professional, mental and emotional – you have absolute belief in the idea that you are here for a reason and that greatness is your ultimate destiny. And it is!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A new moon in your fellow fire sign of Leo will make you even more assertive and go-getting than usual. Yes, you will get your way in most things, but try not to upset people whose goodwill you may have to depend on in the near future.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Make an effort to do things for other people during the early part of the new week. You may not get many thanks for your efforts but that’s okay. The universe will reward you in ways that make all your sacrifices worthwhile.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Yes, it is time for a change. Yes, it is time to leave the old ways behind and do something new and exciting. The only thing that is holding you back is your own reluctance to take that first step. Be brave and take it today.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

A work colleague will try to stop you from making a success of whatever project you are working on over the next few days. Why? Because they are afraid you will do something remarkable and make them look second rate. They’re right, you will.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It seems like everyone is trying to give you advice at the moment, but they might as well give up because today’s new moon will endow you with total self-confidence. As far as you are concerned the only opinion that matters is your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Don’t worry about putting your thoughts into words today because even if what you say hurts a friend’s feelings they will benefit from what you tell them in the fullness of time. It’s your special job in life to be critical – and you do it so well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Although Libra is a cardinal sign and ambitious by nature you have been reluctant to take risks in recent weeks. That will now change and you may even go to the other extreme and take risks where you should not. What happened to all that Libra balance?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You have been in an adventurous mood of late and with the cosmic focus now switching to your career you will make waves on the work front too. Just remember that those above you in the pecking order deserve your respect. Don’t be too brutal!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The more certain people challenge your right to speak freely the more you will put into words what you feel is right and proper. Don’t compromise that right for the sake of a quiet life. Since when have you been afraid of a little noise?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You need to make sure you know the difference between facts and opinions. What you hear today may sound convincing but if you dig a little deeper you may find that someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes. You’re not that easily fooled!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Today’s new moon in your opposite sign of Leo means you need to let go of the idea that you can do it all on your own. Partner up with people whose aims, ambitions and artistic abilities match and mirror your own. Teamwork is essential.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You won’t be able to hide your feelings over the next few days so don’t waste time trying. Someone will say something that sparks you off and before you know it you will be involved in a full-blown battle of words. That’s good. They deserve to be criticized.

