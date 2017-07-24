IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

On the head level you will be firing on all cylinders this year – your mind will fizz with fantastic ideas. On the heart level though you will have to be careful as your craving for love could encourage you to make some bad choices. Think first, feel later!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Something you see or hear today will inspire you to attempt something amazing. Don’t listen to those who say it cannot be done – that may be true for them but no way is it true for you. Deep down you know you can make a success of it.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Before you embark on something new ask yourself how much it might cost you. Money isn’t everything, of course, but it is still important and if the amount you have to pay out is a lot, you really should give it a bit more thought.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Something that previously seemed negative could now turn out to have a positive side. Likewise, something that seemed positive could reveal itself to have a negative side that you had not anticipated. All you can do is be ready and be flexible.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The harder you try to bring happiness into someone’s life the more they turn their back on you. Why is that? Most likely it has nothing to do with you personally – it’s just their way of showing they would prefer, for now, to be left alone.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

An idea that you are trying to put across may make sense to you, but do other people grasp what you are trying to say? No matter how simple it may seem, use words that even a child would understand. Not everyone has a brain like a dictionary!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You must tell the truth today, no matter what the consequences may be. A white lie may seem the best option to you but it could persuade some people that you are not to be trusted. Honesty is the best policy, today and every day.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You generally prefer it when things stay as they are but with so much going on in your world at the moment that may not be a feasible objective. Change will happen whether you want it to or not, so make sure you are ready for anything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Nothing is as bad as it appears to be, and that applies especially to your money situation, which will sort itself out to your complete satisfaction over the next few days. You should know by now that the worst rarely happens.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If someone reacts to what you have to say in a negative way over the next 24 hours just take it in your stride. Don’t feel sorry for yourself and certainly don’t hold a grudge against them. Chances are it is actually a blessing in disguise.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you should throw yourself into your work or a creative activity so that your mind is constantly occupied. The less you think about family and relationship problems the less problematic they are likely to be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

The working pattern of your life has gone through many changes of late and there may be one or two more upheavals this week. But that’s okay. In fact it’s to be welcomed. On this occasion at least changes should be good for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may feel as if you can take on the world and win but you know from past experience that you are at your most vulnerable when you feel this confident. Keep up your guard today – just in case life tries to deliver a blow!

