IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will gain a lot over the coming year and you will give a lot as well. Bit by bit you will be able to replace in your life those things that you consider negative and impractical with things that are not only inspiring but doable too.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You need to give both your mind and your body time to recover from recent exertions. With Mercury moving into the well-being area of your chart today you must realize that you don’t have to work twice as hard as everyone else to get ahead.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you want something passionately enough you can find a way to bring it into your life. You mind is a powerful tool and if you can learn to control and direct it then all things will be possible over the next few days. Try it and see.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may be reluctant to change your way of thinking but even you can see that the way you have been approaching the world in recent weeks has been holding you back. Gemini is known as a flexible sign, so move with the times.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Be careful that in your haste to put across your point of view you don’t say hurtful things. It may not matter now but it will matter later on when you need help from the people you have criticized so harshly. Do you think you will get it?

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The more someone tries to convince you that they can be trusted the more determined you must be not to let them get their hands on your cash. You may be the trusting sort but you are not so gullible as to fall for their sales patter. Are you?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

As Mercury, your ruler and planet of communication, moves into your sign today you will feel the need to express yourself loudly and forcefully. That’s good. Make sure everyone knows that you mean business and that your opinions count for something.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You may be reluctant to come down hard on someone who has been taking liberties but you must. If you let them get away with this kind of anti-social behaviour they will take it as a sign that they can do as they please. Don’t let that happen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It may seem as if you are out of step with friends and family at the moment but that’s okay. In fact it’s better than okay, it’s very good indeed. If you want to get on in life you have to take chances, and risk making a few enemies.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you come in for criticism from someone today you must take heed of what they say. You could, of course, dismiss their remarks as sour grapes but they are nothing of the kind. They just don’t want to see you make a fool of yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Your mind will start operating on a much higher level over the next few days. What seemed so hard to understand yesterday will suddenly be perfectly clear to you and you will wonder how on earth you did not “get it” before.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

A financial issue that seemed so problematical earlier in the month will now reveal itself to be ridiculously simple and you will kick yourself mentally for wasting so many precious hours worrying yourself sick about it. Get over it and move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

A relationship problem that has been causing you sleepless nights can and must be resolved. With mind planet Mercury moving into your opposite sign you will find it easier to stand back from the situation and see the solution. See it and act.

