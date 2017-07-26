IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

By all means be ambitious and by all means be assertive but don’t step over that fine line that divides passion from aggression. You know how to make enemies already – what you need now is to make a few high-placed new friends.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Cosmic activity in the most dynamic area of your chart gives you a great deal of personal power and you must use that power to push ahead with a creative endeavour that has tailed off badly of late. You’re an Aries and you’re a winner!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

One way or another you will offend someone over the next 48 hours but don’t let it worry you. Some people can be ridiculously sensitive to criticism and there is no reason why you should play down your views just to please them. Speak your mind.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You won’t be content to visit the same old places and see the same old faces today. Gemini is an adventurous sign, so make it your aim to go somewhere new, somewhere that excites you and gets your creative juices flowing again.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The planets indicate that you have unfinished business to take care of, so do it. It may be personal or it may have something to do with your career but there can be no more delays – either deal with it now or forever wonder what might have been.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have always been a risk-taker and the current cosmic picture will bring that trait to the fore over the next two or three days. Try not to act in a reckless manner though or you may lose something that means more to you than mere money.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A rival will flex their muscles and try to intimidate you but if you stay calm and refuse to move from your current position they will be forced to back off. You don’t need to get aggressive Virgo: you have both might and right on your side.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Listen to advice today, especially when it comes from people who have successfully done the things that you are now trying to do. If you follow their example to the letter there is no reason why you should not be successful too – maybe even more so.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Now is the time to approach and impress employers and people in positions of power. Let them know how ambitious and hard-working you are and most likely they will respond by offering you something better. Make sure it is better paid too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You want to get out in the world and enjoy yourself but because you still have so much work to get through you feel it would not be right to have fun. Nonsense! There is nothing in your in-tray that cannot wait. Make time for pleasure.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Try not to question each and every thing that other people tell you today. Some of it may sound a bit suspicious but the planets indicate you have nothing to worry about. Whether you do as they suggest or not it’s safe to be adventurous!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may wish that you were somewhere else at the moment but the fact is you are where you are and dreaming of faraway places won’t take you there. You need to get real about your situation – which isn’t half as bad as you fear it is.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Use your instincts and your insight into human nature to apply pressure on someone who clearly needs to be guided. The more serious the mistakes they have made the easier it will be to redirect them. Everyone needs a friend like you.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error