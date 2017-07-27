IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun and Mars unite on your birthday this year to endow you with total self-belief. You don’t have to be shy about what it is you want from life and you don’t have to be subtle about how you get it. Take on the world Leo – and win!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

No one could accuse you of lacking humour, but you do sometimes lack tact and that could cause you problems today. You may be tempted to prick a few egos but watch out the people you target don’t prick you with something sharp in return!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may have been overwhelmed by worries of one sort or another in recent weeks but what happens today, tomorrow and over the weekend will surely convince you there was never much to fear. Happy days are here again – well, almost.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You will be in two minds whether to do something you enjoy which does not pay much money or something that is boring which pays very well indeed. No, you cannot do a bit of both: The planets warn it has to be one thing or the other.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You may fear losing something you have grown attached to but the universe will find ways to remind you that it was never yours to possess in the first place. You should know by now that material things don’t last forever. Loosen your grip.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Today’s sun-Mars union will fire you with passion, but before you embark on a new adventure be aware that your head will have to live with the consequences of what your heart decides to do. Too much haste could be your downfall.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

The sun and Mars together in the most sensitive area of your chart will sweep away what has been worrying you and by the end of the week you will wonder why you allowed yourself to get so worked up about it. It’s all good Virgo!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Happiness is first and foremost a state of mind that comes from knowing you are doing the right thing, and the cosmic picture suggests you will be happier over the next few days than you have been in a long time. Do it right and do it well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

A window of opportunity is opening on the work front and if you are smart you will take advantage of it before your rivals do. If you do something positive now you will most likely see huge gains by this time next week. Be amazing Scorpio!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Great things will happen in your life over the next few days and with both the sun and Mars highlighting the travel area of your chart you could soon be on the move, maybe far away from your current environment. For Sag, all things are possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Relationships have not been easy of late but when Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the partnership area of your chart early next week your cares and worries will melt away. Before then, however, tread carefully and try not to upset anyone else!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

An issue you thought was over and done with will surface again today and you must deal with it once and for all. You may have to be ruthless with certain people but the alternative is more doubt and worry and you really don’t want that.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Approach whatever you have to do today in a positive frame of mind and ignore that little voice in the back of your mind that keeps complaining that other people are not pulling their weight. Maybe they’re not, but it’s your weight that matters.

