IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be occasions when it seems as if the universe is pushing you in a direction you don’t want to go, but it’s actually the direction you most need to go. Fate has a special plan in store for you, so lighten up and allow yourself to be guided.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If you have any chores to finish you must get them out of the way quickly because the coming weekend will offer no end of opportunities for love and laughter. One-to-one contacts will take on a warmth that may have been lacking in recent weeks.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Career matters are highlighted now and if you have made efforts to get along with senior colleagues and employers you will get your reward very soon. Under no circumstances allow yourself to be sidetracked by trivial issues and trivial people.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You not only possess the strength to tackle difficult tasks but also the stamina to see them through to the end. Some people say that you jump too quickly from one thing to another but you will prove them wrong over the next 24 hours.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Money may be important but other things are more important still, not the least of them being your family. There are signs that your nearest and dearest need more of your attention and if you are wise you will give it to them unconditionally.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The next few days will be extremely pleasant and your positive outlook on life will radiate out into the world and enthuse just about everyone you come into contact with. Your larger-than-life personality is a sun around which other people orbit.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You will have to exercise a lot of self-discipline over the next few days, especially when dealing with business and financial matters. Under no circumstances allow yourself to get emotional about money. You must keep a clear head at all times.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Nothing stays the same forever and according to the planets it will soon be time to move on to pastures new. Make a promise to yourself that you will not allow sentiment to hold you back. Change is good for you, so embrace it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you feel like hiding away from the world for a while then do so. A short rest to recharge your batteries will do wonders for your physical, mental and emotional well-being. You don’t have to greet each and every day with a smile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You may be the sort of person who refuses to compromise on matters of principle but on this occasion you have no choice in the matter. The thing you want most from life will only be yours if you bend a little. Go on, it won’t hurt.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The current cosmic picture is good for money matters and business issues, and if you apply yourself thoroughly today there is every chance that you will enhance your status and wealth. Don’t settle for less than you know you are worth – ever.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may be a stickler for doing things the right way but you will have to bend the rules a bit today. Provided you don’t break them completely no one will think any the less of you for it. On the contrary, they will admire your ability to adapt.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The cosmic picture has changed dramatically over the past week and where you once felt safe and secure you now feel cast adrift with nothing and no one to guide you. Calm down and listen to your inner voice. It knows the answers to every question.

