IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A life-changing decision you took a few months ago will have to be changed again in the light of new information. It may have been the right thing to do at the time but your circumstances are different now. Listen to your heart and act on what it tells you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Don’t worry if your enthusiasm wanes this weekend – you have been so incredibly busy of late that it was inevitable you would have to slow down a bit. Let others do the heavy lifting for a while. You’ll be back to your best again soon.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Try not to let a minor setback knock you out of your stride. You are well ahead of your rivals and if you stay calm there is no way they can catch you. You have never been the sort to panic, so why would you want to start now?

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you are in any way dissatisfied with your life now is the time to start thinking about what you would most like to change. Think about it but don’t do anything just yet. Upcoming developments may yet make your first moves for you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Financially you are going through a fortunate phase but in other areas of life a number of little things appear to be going wrong. But appearances can be deceptive. Most likely your expectations are rising so fast that Lady Luck cannot keep up!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You don’t like to admit that you are wrong but something will happen this weekend that leaves you no alternative. You don’t have to make a big issue of it, just accept that you misinterpreted the signs. Even Leos make mistakes – sometimes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

It may be hard to work out why a friend is acting so strangely and it could even be the case that there is no logical reason at all. Put it down to moon madness and don’t hold it against them. Even Virgos go a bit crazy sometimes.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You have pushed yourself hard over the summer months and the progress you made will bring big rewards later in the year. With Jupiter in your sign those rewards could even start arriving this weekend. Make sure you are ready for them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Something that seemed so simple earlier in the month now looks ridiculously complicated but most likely it isn’t. Try stepping back from the situation a little and looking at it from a wider perspective. It really isn’t that hard to understand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Some people get worked up over the most ridiculous things and one such person will test your patience this weekend. It may reach the stage where you have to get brutal with them and tell them to toughen up. Ignore the tears, it’s for their own good.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Social activities will go well this weekend and you have every right and every reason to let down your hair and have a good time. No one could possibly accuse you of shirking your responsibilities, so reward yourself with a night, or two, on the town.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you find yourself in an awkward situation this weekend you must stay calm and think your way through it. That may not be easy if others are running around like chickens minus their heads but you can do it. Adding to the confusion is not an option.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It should be obvious by now that in certain areas you are doing too much and need to do less for the sake of your health. Make sure others, at home and at work, pull their weight. They must not get used to you doing everything for them.

