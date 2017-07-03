IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Forget about last week and last month and last year – the only thing that matters now is what you are going to do today, and every day from now on. No matter your age you still have a lifetime ahead of you. Make it count for something.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Try not to get angry with someone who lets you down – let them off the hook no matter how unreasonable their actions may be. It’s not for their sake that you should be more relaxed but for your own. Don’t start the week in a bad mood!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If a rival throws down a challenge you must pick it up and throw it back at them. You don’t have to be a nice guy all the time and if you start the week in a confident frame of mind others may think twice before taking you on.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If you take some kind of risk over the next 24 hours there is every possibility that it will pay off. If someone tells you that your big idea is a non-starter you simply won’t believe them – you know they are jealous of your brilliance.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Your powers of persuasion are such at the moment that you can get almost anyone to do almost anything for you. But take note of that word “almost”. You have limits like everyone else and must make absolutely sure you know what they are.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you think quick and act quick today you will find it easy to get on top of a crisis of some kind. Don’t worry if it costs a few extra dollars because you will more than make up for it later in the month. Give some to get some.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you pay attention to what others have to tell you today you will learn something to your considerable advantage. If you take their advice you will find the route you take through the rest of the week much easier than you expected it to be.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

A chance to move up in your job or career will arrive over the next few days but you don’t have to take it if you don’t want to. Make sure your decision is not just about making more money. Will you be happy in your new role?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

The more someone tries to coerce you into doing something you don’t want to do the more you will resist their efforts. They obviously don’t know you very well if they think you can be bullied. Hopefully that Scorpio sting won’t hurt them too much!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you bet against the odds today it could pay off, but if it doesn’t you will be left with a very large debt. Is it worth the risk? Only you can decide, but before you do you might like to ask yourself if you really need the money.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Don’t keep your feelings locked up inside. Others will respond to you in a more positive way if you don’t try to conceal your vulnerable side. But don’t overdo it. If you get over-emotional they may think you are putting on an act.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Try to streamline your daily routine so you have more time for your own needs. A change in your working regime is a must over the next few days but you also need to stop wasting time on trivial things – and trivial people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Seen from a higher perspective what has taken place over the last few days, while challenging, has helped you grow stronger. Mentally and emotionally you have grown in ways that might not be apparent to you yet – but will be soon.

