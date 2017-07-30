IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Uranus link on your birthday this year means you don’t have to do what everyone else is doing – in fact you are likely to accomplish more if you do the opposite. You’re not one of the herd, you’re one of a kind. Stay that way!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may not be the most sensitive member of the zodiac but you are generous with your time and can tell when someone needs a helping hand. What you lack in emotion and empathy you will make up for in practical assistance today.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Don’t waste time appealing to the better side of someone’s nature because most likely they don’t possess one. The planets indicate that the only way you will get through to them is by making it forcefully clear they have overstepped the mark.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Resist the urge to spend a large chunk of your hard-earned cash on things you don’t need. The message of the stars now is that you must keep your money in your pocket – you don’t have so much of it that you can afford to fritter it away.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The entry of Venus into your sign this week will brighten your mood considerably. Not that you were in a bad mood as such but a number of little things had begun to get you down. Life’s not bad at all – in fact it’s very good.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You cannot escape a difficult situation by trying to run away from it. The planets indicate that if you face up to your fears over the next few days you will discover they are not based on reality but were created entirely by your own imagination.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Someone you have admired in secret for quite a while will send you signals that they have feelings for you as well. It’s still up to you to make the first move but now you can be sure you will get an encouraging response. Love is in the air!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your sign is famous for its diplomatic nature – you always seek ways to bring people together – and with Venus, your ruler, moving into the career area of your chart tomorrow your peacemaking abilities will be in demand. Turn rivals into friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Stop worrying about things that may never happen and start enjoying your life. With Venus moving into one of the best areas of your chart early in the week you will find it easy to see the good in people. See the good in yourself as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your money situation is not as bad as you fear, so stop worrying and start thinking of ways you can make some extra cash. Relationship planet Venus moves into the wealth area of your chart tomorrow, so financial partnerships should go well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Love planet Venus moves into your opposite sign of Cancer early in the new week, so if there are any relationship issues that need to be dealt with now is the time. Venus is also the planet of balance, so for best results meet others halfway.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It’s not like you to get emotional about issues that need to be dealt with calmly and logically but that seems to be the case at the moment. Personal feelings must not be allowed to get in the way of what needs to be done. Facts come first.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The entry of Venus into the most creative area of your chart tomorrow demands that you do something with the talents you were born with. You have changed your mind and changed direction far too much of late. Focus on your No. 1 aim.

