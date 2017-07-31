IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new romantic interest is likely if you are single. Your hearts will beat as one if you are already loved up. Go out of your way to be generous to others over the coming year, and the universe will go out of its way to be generous to you.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You may be independent by nature but if a friend or family member tries to dissuade you from taking a certain course of action today you must give them a fair hearing. Chances are they have spotted a problem that you, in your haste, have overlooked.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Venus, planet of harmony, moves into the travel area of your chart today, so you can expect trips and journeys and vacations to go well. Socially too you will be much in demand but don’t forget that there is only so much of you to go around.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You don’t need more money and you don’t need more status – what you need is more love in your life. Someone is trying to reach out to you and if you open your heart to them today it could be the start of a long and rewarding relationship.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Venus moves into your birth sign today and that means you need to feel with your heart as much, if not more, than you think with your head. Also, make sure everything you say and do comes from the best possible motives. Never be petty.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The louder certain people yell today the more inclined you will be to ignore them. You know that the only reason they are making so much noise is because they doubt they are on the same level as you intellectually. And they are right, of course.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

In the greater scheme of things there is no such thing as chaos – everything aligns itself, sooner or later, to the grand cosmic plan. With that thought in mind don’t let little things that go wrong annoy you. They’ll come right eventually.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Someone in a position of power is more impressed with you than you seem to realize and over the next few days will drop hints that you really should be looking to move up in the world. The big question though is: can you be bothered?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Start something new this week, something that you have been thinking about for quite some time. Let your sense of adventure guide you and don’t listen to so-called friends who say you should be cautious. You don’t need caution Scorpio, you need action!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

As values planet Venus moves into the wealth area of your chart today you would be wise to turn your attention to your financial situation and whether or not it is living up to your expectations. If it isn’t then maybe you should start making changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It seems you are flavour of the month in certain circles at the moment, and that’s nice, but don’t let it go to your head or blind you to what needs to be done in other areas. Later in the week family matters will be your priority again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may be tempted to escape from your problems by hiding away from the world but that approach won’t work. The only way you are going to improve your outlook is by facing life’s challenges head on. They’re not as severe as you appear to believe.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Love planet Venus moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today, which among other things will encourage you to be honest about your feelings. One-to-one relationships will go noticeably more smoothly than they have done in recent weeks.

