IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Follow your instincts over the coming year, even if they lead you in directions that sometimes seem dark. It would appear that your role in the greater scheme of things, for now at least, is to stir things up a bit, to be a catalyst for change.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A friend or family member will be more assertive than usual today. They don’t wish you any harm but you do need to let them know that you are not the sort to be cowed by displays of aggression. Make sure they respect you.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Identify your priorities and decide what must be done now, today, this very moment, and what can safely be left for another day. It is essential that you focus on important tasks only, especially if you are the kind of Taurus who is easily distracted.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

There is quite a bit of tension in the air at the moment but it won’t last for long. Yes, it would appear that someone is telling tales about you, but will what they say damage you in any real way? It’s highly unlikely, so don’t overreact.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

What happens today may seem unfair but if you stand back and look at the situation from a higher and wider viewpoint you will see that it was fated to happen. Actions must have consequences. What goes around always comes around eventually.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It does not matter if you are behind in your work and colleagues and employers are urging you to get a move on – if you feel like taking it easy today then do so. It’s not other people you have to be kind to. Be kind to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

All the effort you made to get on the good side of people in positions of power could be undone today if you allow your emotions to get out of hand. If others see you as self-centered or unstable they will keep you at arm’s length.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Try not to say anything that might turn a friend into a rival or, worse, an enemy. You have accomplished a lot in recent weeks but you still need to rely on the goodwill of people whose influence can open doors that might otherwise remain shut.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

No matter how much you want to withdraw from the world and enjoy your own company someone will demand that you see to their needs first and you won’t get any peace until you do. Make a good job of it, then they’ll leave you alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Your money situation may not be as good as you would like it to be but don’t fret about it. The only way you are going to get back into profit again is by focusing on making your skills pay. Worrying won’t help you in the slightest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You will go all out over the next 24 hours to prove you are as good as the next person and better than most. Just make sure you prove it in acceptable ways. If you use underhand methods now you could face a backlash later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Sacrifices you made a while back will come back to you over the next few days in ways you had not expected. What you gain will be many times more than what you agreed to give up, so don’t complain – it was worth it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Be on your guard today, especially when dealing with people who try to appeal to your sympathetic nature. Yes, they may be suffering but, no, that does not mean you have to step in and do everything for them. You’re not that foolish – are you?

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error