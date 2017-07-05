IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Before making plans for the coming 12 months you should look back and see how your last set of resolutions fared. Did you aim too high or too low? Adjust your sights accordingly and make the next year better than all the ones that went before.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

It does not matter what other people say you should be doing, it matters only what you want to do, and with Venus now moving into the travel area of your chart most likely you will want to be on the move. Have a good trip!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You will learn something to your advantage over the next 24 hours, something that could very well boost your earning power. Is it immoral to take advantage of a tip-off? No it is not. If Lady Luck smiles on you it means you should be smiling too.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Venus in your sign as from today will endow you with the kind of laid-back attitude that has been missing of late. You have worried enough about family and financial issues – now get out into the world and enjoy yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Your fate may be in someone else’s hands at the moment but you don’t need to worry as they have your interests at heart. One particular individual will go out of their way to smooth your path through life. Go out of your way to enjoy it!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You should be in a wonderfully laid-back mood at the moment and nothing will happen to change it. There will still be challenges, of course, but the bigger the test the more you will like it – you enjoy showing you have what it takes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Life does not have to be a battle. Life does not have to be you against the world. Fortunately, with Venus now moving into the area of your chart that governs your status and reputation the world will be on your side in a big way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Avoid routine matters today as it’s unlikely that your heart will be in them. There are so many interesting things going on in your world at the moment that you won’t be able to focus on the boring stuff – so you might as well ignore it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Some people enjoy finding fault with everything you do but you don’t have to take them or their criticisms seriously. The more others get on your case today the more determined you should be to carry on as before. Enjoy being bloody-minded!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

As Venus, planet of affection, moves into the partnership area of your chart today you can expect a warm response from the one you truly love. If you have fallen out recently it should be easy to kiss and make up. It will be fun, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It does not matter how much stamina you possess, the simple fact is if you carry on at your current pace you will burn out very soon. Focus only on what is genuinely important to you. Exclude everything else from your circle of interest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Venus moves into the most dynamic area of your chart today, an excellent influence for both creative matters and affairs of the heart. Remember, you don’t have to be aggressive to get what you want – with charm like yours all you have to do is ask.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

It won’t take much to persuade people you live with to do what needs to be done. Your way with words and your reasonable nature will make it difficult for anyone to deny you – and why would they want to when you are so obviously right?

