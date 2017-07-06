IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The sun links with Neptune, planet of generosity, and also with Jupiter, planet of excess, on your birthday this year. What that suggests is that you may be a bit too free with both your affections and your money. Don’t give yourself too easily, Cancer.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A bit of extra effort now will bring huge rewards later in the month. Be one of those rare individuals who go out of their way to do more than is expected of them – it will help you stand out from the crowd and make a name for yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Stay calm and don’t fret about what your rivals are doing. It is always a mistake to compare yourself to other people and it would be even more of a mistake now you are moving in the right direction and making significant progress.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You don’t lack for ideas at the moment but if you want to make something of them you are going to have to be selective about your aims. One particular idea stands head and shoulders above the rest and that is the one you must focus on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It would appear that you have missed something important and need to retrace your footsteps so you can find out what it is. No, you can’t just forget about it because even if nothing bad happens immediately you will surely pay for it later.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

As mind planet Mercury moves into your sign today you will start to believe that there is nothing you cannot do. Just remember there will always be people who are bigger and better connected than you. Aim high, but know your limits too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

A project you were about to give up on will appeal to you again today, tomorrow and over the weekend. You had high hopes for it in the past and there is no reason why you should not have high hopes for it again. Make it work.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

With a little bit of imagination you can turn what appears to be a setback into something more positive. In fact, what looked like it was going to be a disaster will look quite different a few days from now. Trust yourself and turn it around.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

By all means get things moving again but be cautious as well. That might sound like a contradiction, but it’s a matter of getting the balance right. If you want to move up in the world you need to know what you are, and are not, capable of.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

If you feel the need to get away from your current environment then start making plans. But make sure that in your haste to move on you don’t go off in the wrong direction. It will be hugely embarrassing if you have to turn back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The planets warn you could easily spend too much over the next few days. Just because other people are throwing their cash around does not mean you have to do the same. The more you spend now the more you will regret it later on.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may be a nice guy by nature but there is a danger you will say something that other people find offensive over the next 24 hours. Are you out of order or are they being touchy for no good reason? Most likely it’s a bit of both.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

What you need to remember today is that if a job is worth doing it is worth getting paid for. Others will only try to cheat you if they believe that you won’t make a fuss about it. Make sure they know you are not such an easy touch.

