IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You have done what others expected of you and now you have every right to reward yourself. If that means going off and doing something by yourself or with a different group of people then so be it. It’s about time you had a new adventure.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

With Mercury moving in your favor again your confidence is sky high and you are desperate to make your mark on the world. First though you must deal with an issue that you would like to pretend does not exist. Resolve it and move on.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The people you meet today will be in a generous mood and if you are smart you will take advantage of that fact. If you need to ask for a favour now is the time. You may be surprised how easily and eagerly others agree to your request.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

It does not matter what other people expect of you, it matters only that you do what feels right to you. Certain people will complain whatever you do, or whatever you don’t do, so you might as well ignore them and just enjoy yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Something will catch your eye today and you won’t be happy until you have made it your own. That could cause problems if it costs a fortune or, worse, already belongs to someone else. Maybe you should think about possessing something else.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Today’s Venus-Mercury link promises a lucky break of some kind and if you get the chance to do something out of the ordinary over the next 24 hours you must take it without hesitation. It may be a risk but risks are what make life worth living.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you are finding it hard to get your act together at the moment maybe you should take the hint and take some time off. Others may expect you to be ultra busy but you don’t have to expect it of yourself. Don’t run yourself into the ground.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you make an effort to get to know someone new in your neighborhood today you will soon be the firmest of friends. Don’t be shy. Be the one to break the ice and make them feel welcome. They will very much appreciate your kindness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You don’t need to prove you are as good as the next person and better than most. As long as you know it then it really does not matter in the slightest what other people might think. If anything they should be proving themselves to you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The only way you are going to convince people to follow your lead is by showing them you are on their level mentally and emotionally. Find out what is important to them, then find ways to convince them that it’s important to you too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Try not to be too critical of a friend or family member today because most likely they will sulk and make life difficult for everyone. This is one of those occasions when, if you can’t say something nice, it might be better to say nothing at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If you make an effort to reach out to someone you don’t usually get along with today the results might surprise you. It could be that underneath their abrasive exterior lurks a human being who is not that dissimilar to you. You should be friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may be a nice guy by nature but sometimes you have to get tough with people who take advantage of you and this is one of those occasions. Others may be surprised how aggressive you are today but they won’t take you for granted again.

