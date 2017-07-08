IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be the type who likes to work on your own but if you are serious about making your dreams come true this must be the year when you join forces with like-minded people. It won’t be long before you are leading your own tribe.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Yes, you do have what it takes. Yes, you can be a contender. This weekend’s full moon will bring opportunities to challenge people in positions of power and, in doing so, get some power of your own. Don’t let success go to your head though.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Try not to get worked up about an issue that you have been trying to ignore with little success. You will have to deal with it this weekend but you must not let your emotions get the better of you. Call on your reserves of self-control.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Anyone who digs too deeply into your personal affairs is going to discover things they might wish they had not known about. Don’t let them get away with their lack of respect for your privacy. Reinforce what they discover!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The full moon will make it difficult to know who is genuinely in need of assistance and who is putting it on. You may want to help everyone, but the fact is you don’t have that much time to spare. Do what you can and no more.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you focus on details over the next 48 hours you could miss the bigger picture completely and that would be a shame because so many things are coming together for you now. There is no need to be fearful about the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Something is not working out the way you hoped it would and now you must decide whether to try again or whether to abandon it altogether. The latter course of action is probably the most realistic. It’s about time you recognized your limits.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Because this weekend’s full moon cuts across the home and career angles of your chart you will most likely be pulled in two directions when it comes to deciding how best to use your time and energy. If anyone can find a balance, Libra can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Later in the month the sun will move into the career area of your chart and you will get the chance to show the powers that be what you are capable of. Until then, keep a low profile and don’t let other people’s thoughtless words annoy you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

The full moon is likely to bring a money matter to a head but that’s good because your financial situation desperately needs looking at. It may be that you have to make some cutbacks over the next few weeks, but they will be worth the pain.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Because the current full moon takes place in your sign you won’t be able to hide your emotions as you usually do. The more you have been holding back the more your feelings will overflow this weekend. Someone will get drenched!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

It may seem as if the world is on your case at the moment but is it really or are you looking at life through eyes that see only the negative? Make a conscious effort to refocus this weekend or you could get dragged down in despair.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to say things just to make someone happy but if you do you will have to admit later on that you were not telling the truth. Don’t worry about hurting their feelings – call it as you see it and let them work it out.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error