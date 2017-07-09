IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday means you will face some tough challenges over the coming 12 months. But you will also be given the opportunity to learn from those challenges so you become stronger. Think of them as stepping stones to success.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Because the sun opposes Pluto as the new week begins you must expect there to be a certain amount of friction, especially on the work front. You don’t have to be the one who gives way but don’t be inflexible either. Look for compromise solutions.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Someone seems to resent the fact that you are a rising star and their attitude may get out of hand over the next few days. Resist the temptation to hit back at them because that will just drag you down to their level. You’re so much better than that.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The sun at odds with Pluto warns you must be extra careful what you do with your money. If you are tempted to invest in a scheme you think can bring big returns you must do your homework and make sure you’re not deceiving yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Under no circumstances should you try to force others to do your bidding this week. Even if you are successful you will create so much resentment that it is bound to come back at you in some way in the future. Command only yourself.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Don’t exaggerate your importance to a project in which you have only a minor role or you will leave yourself open to ridicule. Why should you want to pretend to be more important than you actually are when you are one of life’s winners already?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You want to create something special, something of lasting value, but don’t be too pushy about it. You need to remember that not everyone shares the same life aims as you, so not everyone will want to take part in your journey. It’s no big deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Someone who outranks you thinks they can take control of your life and get you to do whatever they desire, but they are wrong. Libra is a cardinal sign and does not take kindly to bullying. That someone is about to embark on a steep learning curve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

It will take all your powers of self-control not to respond to someone who gives you a hard time or who says things about you that are false. According to the planets they are hoping you will bite back so they can start a fight. Don’t fall for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

With Pluto, planet of wealth, opposed by the sun it’s quite likely that someone in a position of power will try to cheat you out of what you are owed. Don’t let them. Demand every last cent – you’ll get it when they realize you’re not an easy touch.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Someone who is above you on the ladder of success will make demands you have no way of refusing. Do what they ask of you quickly and efficiently, then get away from them as soon as you can. You don’t want to come under their thumb.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will find it hard, if not impossible, to hide your feelings, but why should you want to when you are so clearly in the right? Let everyone know you are not a fool and will not allow yourself to be taken for one, this time or any time.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

There is a danger that you will say or do something that needlessly upsets someone it would have been wiser to stay on good terms with. The moment you realize you have gone too far you must apologize – and mean it. Don’t let bad feelings fester.

