IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to get serious about the kind of relationships you have not always been serious about in the past. Have fun with loved ones and friends, but get close to people who share your wider concerns as well.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

With Venus in your sign linked to Saturn, planet of wisdom, you will know without a shadow of a doubt what is the right thing to do. Both in your personal life and at work you will amaze others by your confidence and your can-do attitude.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Your prospects have rarely looked brighter, so why do you feel so glum? Whatever the reason you need to snap out of it because in a matter of days life will be full of possibilities again. It could be a lot of fun as well – if you cheer up!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Friendships will be a source of delight over the next few days and someone who was merely an acquaintance before could become one of your very best pals. You will have no trouble finding the right words to express how you think and feel.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You can, if you wish, charm the birds out of the trees today, especially on the work front where the powers that be have rarely been so impressed by your efforts. Don’t be modest about your achievements – talk yourself up at every opportunity.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

This is an extremely lucky time for you and you only have to put a name to your dreams to see them come true. Okay, maybe it won’t be quite that easy but if you know what it is that you want you will find ways to get it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

No matter how tough the challenges that come your way over the next few weeks you can overcome each and every one of them. A positive outlook is a must, as is being in good physical, mental and emotional shape. So if you need a break, take one.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, is very much on your side at the moment, and relationships of all kinds, both personal and professional, will be pleasant in the extreme. Even rivals and enemies appear to be on your side for a change. It won’t last, of course!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you are having problems, at home or at work, don’t suffer in silence, get help from people whose opinions you trust. You have helped them so many times in the past that they will gladly come to your assistance – but only if you ask them to.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You must be open and honest about your feelings today. Use your communication skills to let people know why you are unhappy about certain things but don’t let it sound like criticism. Be critical of yourself but don’t be too critical of others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You still seem to be having trouble striking the correct balance between your work and your domestic commitments. Try setting aside a fixed time for your career and a fixed time for your family and don’t let either one encroach on the other.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will surprise people by your moderate behaviour today. You are even prepared to listen to those whose opinions you disagree with. Are you feeling okay? The influence of Venus is making you more mellow than usual. Enjoy it while it lasts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Focus on what gives you pleasure and don’t worry about whether it is a productive use of your time and energy. The important thing is that it makes you feel good, because if you feel good your words and actions will make others feel good too.

