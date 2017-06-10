IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You know what needs to be done to make your life more exciting, so get on and do it. The universe wants to bring you joy and success, but it won’t happen until you let go of memories that hold you back. Worrying about the past is so last year!

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Someone you are close to may not be in the best of moods this weekends, so watch what you say to them. If they do go off the deep end and start to rant and rave don’t be tempted to shout back. Stay calm and let the storm pass.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Make the most of your current energy surge to get important things done over the next 48 hours. Even with Venus in your sign making you more laid-back than usual you still want to stay ahead of your rivals – and will do so with ease.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

The next few days will be crucial for your career, so make sure you know what it is you are aiming for because there is every chance you will get the opportunity to shine. Don’t let others put doubts in your mind – you are on the right path.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Life may be full of ups and downs at the moment but it won’t be long before you are on more stable ground again, so don’t despair. It’s all about attitude. A positive outlook will make today, and every day, seem so much brighter.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

Go where you want to go and do what you want to do this weekend and ignore those who say you are being selfish. Maybe you are but the fact is that with your talent and energy it’s quite natural you should want to follow your own star.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You need to look at your situation from a more positive angle and to embrace, mentally and emotionally, the fact that you are following the destiny that is right for you. Life is better than you think it is, and will be better still next week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If you encounter an obstacle today or tomorrow don’t curse your luck and believe that the fates are against you – on the contrary, they are very much on your side. Maybe that obstacle has been placed there to make you slow down and think a bit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may want nothing more than to cut yourself off from the noise and chaos of the world but that isn’t going to happen. You have no choice now but to get more deeply involved in what is going on around you. Be the one who brings change.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

There is no point getting worked up about something you cannot prevent. The simple fact is that partners and colleagues are determined to follow a course of action that you do not approve of, so you might as well get used to the idea.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

It may seem as if everything comes to a stop on the work front over the next 48 hours but that’s just the universe’s way of telling you to slow down. The less you do the more you will think and the more you think the happier you will be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

If there is something of a creative nature that needs to be looked at then get on with it now. The sun and Jupiter are both well placed in your chart at the moment, so get your act together and get started on your latest masterpiece.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If you set your mind to something over the next 48 hours there is no force on Earth that can stop you from reaching your goal. Beneath that easygoing Pisces exterior there is a core of steel that problems bounce off without leaving a scratch.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error