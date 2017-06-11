IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A loved one has been rather cold of late, so make it your task on your birthday to find out why there is suddenly so little emotional attachment. Most likely it is because of something ridiculously minor and once it is sorted it will be roses all the way.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

What happens this week will keep you on your toes and make sure you don’t drift away from the path you should be taking. The more challenges you face the more you will enjoy yourself. You’re at your best when there is a competitive element involved.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Let everyone around you know that you will not be persuaded or bribed or intimidated. It is of the utmost importance this coming week that you live by your principles and one of those principles is that you never, ever give in or give up.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

With your ruler Mercury at right angles to Neptune this week it might be wise not to take any major decisions, still less let other people take decisions for you. Despite what you may think there is no need to rush. Take your time and get it right.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

The planets will throw up a few surprises between now and when the sun enters your sign on the 21st and it’s highly likely that your current situation will have changed beyond all recognition. Time will do its thing – if you let it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

The facts may say one thing but if your instincts tell you a different story you should follow them to the letter. You must, repeat must, steer clear of wishful thinking. A clear-sighted appreciation of what is and is not possible is essential.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you have faith in yourself over the next few days you will be delighted to discover there is nothing you cannot do. Also, try to look at the people you meet as friends, even if they are total strangers. You have more in common than you realize.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Don’t be nice to someone just because you consider it your duty, be nice to them because you believe they are worthy of your respect. If you go out of your way to treat others well this week they will give you so much in return.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Yes, some people are having a hard time of it but that does not mean you have to feel guilty, because no way is it your fault. Do what you can to assist them but don’t let their negative vibes rub off on you. Misery loves company.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Are you being selfish for putting your own needs first? No, you are being sensible. You need to look out for yourself at the moment, because it’s highly unlikely that anyone else will look out for you. On the money front, don’t work for free.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

What happens over the next seven to 10 days will cheer you up considerably and before you know it life will be a garden of delights again. It was never any different, of course, but sometimes you let negative thoughts cloud your vision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You may not like confrontations but the planets warn you will need to lay down the law to someone during the early part of the week. If you don’t they will walk all over you. Draw a line in the sand and forbid them to cross it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Neptune, your ruler, begins one of its retrograde phases on the 16th, so you need to get your mental and emotional houses in order before then. Make sure you have a clear understanding of your strengths and weaknesses – you must not deceive yourself.

