IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You are rarely happy with the status quo, so it won’t take much to get you involved in a movement that aims to move the world in a more progressive direction. But make sure people want to be moved – you have no right to force them against their will.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

A message or communication of some kind will inspire you to believe that you can turn your life around and be the kind of person you always wanted to be. Don’t just dream of happiness and success, find ways to make them happen.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Venus in your sign puts you in the mood for romance. Work and money matters are still important and must not be neglected, of course, but an affair of the heart is on a different and higher level, or very soon will be.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

You may have a great many duties and responsibilities to take care of but with both the sun and Mercury, your ruler, moving through your sign you can and you must have fun as well. Avoid people who try to impose limits on you.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You owe no one your allegiance and are under no obligation to do what others tell you, no matter what their status might be. Compare what they say to what comes from within, then follow your instincts to the letter – they won’t let you down.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If old methods seem to be getting you nowhere then, obviously, it’s time for a change. If you can look at old situations in new ways over the next few days it won’t be long before you are surging ahead of your rivals again.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Why are you making your life so complicated? Most likely because you are listening too much to people who know how to talk but not how to think. Get away from the know-it-alls and get back in touch with your own inner voice.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The claims you make over the next few days will be taken very seriously, so make sure you know what you are talking about. If it turns out later on that your reasoning was wrong it won’t do your reputation much good, to say the least.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Your insights into the way the world works give you an advantage over most other people. It also gives you the kind of power that demands to be used in a responsible manner. Don’t use it just for your own benefit, help other people too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Ignore what everyone else says you should be doing as the new week begins and follow that small voice inside your head that keeps nagging at you to move in a radical new direction. Chances are you won’t find happiness until you do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

You don’t lack for ideas but you seem to lack the energy and the will to do something with them. But that’s okay – you don’t have to be active and ambitious all the time. Make your plans and bide your time – your time will come soon enough.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

There are certain things you feel so strongly about that you refuse to compromise on them. That’s fine as far as it goes but if you go too far and refuse to work with people who can help you the only one to suffer will be you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Use your intuition and your understanding of human nature to get to grips with a situation that is causing so many people so much grief. Don’t waste time on idle gossip this week – you have important, even world-changing, things to accomplish.

