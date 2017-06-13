IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With Mercury, your ruler, on great terms with luck planet Jupiter on your birthday you can and you must strive to expand both your mind and your field of activities. Nothing is to be considered out of bounds – if it feels right then go for it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

For some strange reason the fact that you are hugely popular at the moment makes you suspicious. Why? If others reach out to you over the next 24 hours don’t turn them away. They may just genuinely like you and want to make you happy.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

Do you take a risk today or do you play it safe? Only you can decide but cosmic activity in the money area of your chart suggests you can afford to take a chance or two. Listen to your instincts then act on what they tell you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

If there is someone you want to get closer to emotionally then now is the time. Today’s Mercury-Jupiter link will make it easy for you to put your feelings into words, so don’t hold back – give them a blast of that awesome Gemini charm!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If your head tells you one thing but your heart tells you another, today you would be wise to follow your heart. This is one of those occasions when you have to accept that not everything can be explained in purely rational terms.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You may be convinced that you are on the right track and that you don’t have to take advice from family and friends, but what happens today may cause you to think again. It won’t hurt to listen to those who have more experience.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you make an effort to be helpful on the work front today your efforts will be noted by people in positions of authority and almost certainly your good deeds will come back to you in some way. Remember: what you give out you always get back.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

The planets suggest that if you make a heartfelt wish today you will get what it is you desire, though maybe not in exactly the way you were expecting. Visualize what it is you want to occur and the power of your mind will magic it into existence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

Banish all thoughts of failure from your mind today and believe – really, truly believe – that you will succeed beyond your wildest dreams. If you want to be someone special, someone whom others look up to, now is the time to act from the heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

It’s not like you to avoid saying things for fear of hurting other people’s feelings but for some weird reason you feel it is necessary today. Tomorrow you can be your usual outspoken self again but, for now, keep your thoughts to yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

The best thing you can do today is to sit back and relax and not take anything too seriously. The message of the stars for you at the moment is that life does not have to be a struggle. Make an effort at making no effort at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

Someone out there is making your heart beat faster than normal and the onus is on you to speak up and let them know how you feel. If you don’t then it’s quite likely that a rival will beat you to their affections. Don’t let that happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

You need to patch things up with someone you fell out with a short time ago. Don’t wait for them to make the first move – say sorry the first chance you get and make it sound as if you mean it. And don’t fall out so easily again.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error