IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Mercury-Neptune link on your birthday will encourage creative ideas but you need to subject each and every one of them to serious appraisal. Just because something sounds great does not mean it will be great. Balance creativity with common sense.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Why is a friend or work colleague so angry with you? Most likely it’s because you said or did something that made them look bad. You may not have done it on purpose but that won’t make them any less furious. Try saying sorry!

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

No one is going to help you now, so you will have to help yourself. No matter what kind of difficulty you have got yourself into the solution is in your own hands, so look at the situation from a logical perspective, then take the required action.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Don’t waste time and energy trying to explain why you are taking a certain course of action. Get on and do what you know to be right and don’t give a thought to what the doubters and cynics might think. Always be true to yourself.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

If a friend is going through a dark time at the moment you must do what you can to help them into the light again. They won’t ask you for assistance – they are far too proud – but you can see in their eyes that they desperately need it.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to keep your thoughts to yourself but you can sense that those around you don’t care in the slightest what’s going on in that big Leo brain. It’s their loss, of course, but don’t force, or waste, your ideas on them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You may be able to get through twice as much work as anyone else, and in half the time, but you don’t have to. Don’t give others the impression that you will work until you drop or they will offload even more chores on you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

If your sixth sense tells you that something is not right you must not ignore it. Yes, it could be that you are being too cautious but if you get it wrong now you could easily end up losing everything you have worked for. Why take the chance?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

There is no point holding a grudge against someone who hurt you. You may not be able to forgive them as yet but you can and you must forget the incident, not so much for their sake but for your own. Don’t let anger hold you back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

You have so many things on the go at the moment that you are beginning to worry that you may not be able to do justice to them all – but you will. Few signs are better equipped than Sagittarius at juggling multiple responsibilities. You’re special.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Someone seems determined to disagree with every word you say and it would be easy to get annoyed with them, but what’s the point? Just laugh at their negativity and carry on regardless. You are under no obligation to be polite.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

By all means call it as you see it today but avoid using the kind of language that might turn people against you. It’s okay to be critical but it’s not okay to be rude, no matter how much a certain individual’s stupidity might annoy you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If your sixth sense tells you to watch your back today you must heed it with no questions asked. You know from long experience that the times when you ignored your inner voice were the times when trouble came calling.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error