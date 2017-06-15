IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The most important thing for the coming year is that you steer clear of extremes in all areas of your life. A sun-Saturn link on your birthday means there is much you can accomplish, but also much you can lose if you let your passions rule you. Stay calm.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

Others may be cracking under pressure but you are going from strength to strength. You know how to get through the hard times better than most, and while these may not be hard times as such you do have a way of making everything look easy.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

If you want to make serious money then you need to get serious about the sacrifices you will have to make. Today’s sun-Saturn link will also make you aware that others are relying on you too – it’s not only your future that’s at stake now.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Why are you feeling sorry for yourself? There is absolutely no reason to believe that the world is against you, but if you allow your mind to get stuck in that groove it may stay there for some time. You’re not a victim, you’re a winner.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

It’s good that you understand you need to lead a healthier lifestyle but don’t let it become an obsession. Try not to let a few quite natural aches and pains make you believe that you are falling apart. Worry less and enjoy life more.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

If you try to convert others to your way of thinking over the next 24 hours you will fail – it’s as simple as that. What friends and family and work colleagues choose to have faith in is for them alone to decide – it’s none of your business!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

If you bite off more than you can chew today you may regret it later on when you realize that you won’t be able to deliver what others have come to expect of you. Try playing down your talents, just so it eases the pressure a bit.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

No matter how eager you are to get started on a new plan or project it’s likely that unexpected events will hold you back between now and the weekend. But that’s okay. A few days from now you may be delighted that you were forced to wait.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You may be in the mood to gamble and take a few risks but partners and loved ones are reluctant to join you. Maybe they can see what you cannot – that the cosmic powers warn there has to be a loser. Don’t let it be you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

Don’t dwell on past mistakes. What’s done is done and cannot be undone, so move on and leave the past behind you once and for all. There will be lots more opportunities coming your way over the next few weeks, so look forward, not back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Today’s sun-Saturn link could have a damaging effect on your self-esteem, especially if you are one of those Caps who secretly doubt their abilities. The only way you will overcome this negativity is by focusing on your good points – there are plenty of them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

All things are possible if you want them enough. Keep that thought in mind over the next 24 hours and keep telling yourself that you will win no matter how heavily the odds seem to be stacked against you. Dare to make your dreams come true.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

Are you being too ambitious? It’s possible, of course, but more likely you are not being ambitious enough. Stop listening to what other people tell you (they are invariably negative) and start listening to your own inner voice. Then act.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error