IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your imagination is a powerful tool and used in the right way over the coming year will bring happiness and success. But be warned: If your dreams are too wild they could become nightmares. Before you ask for something make sure you really want it.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

What you need to realize is that not everything in life has to add up or make sense. As Neptune, planet of illusion, begins one of its retrograde phases you may find it harder than usual to understand what’s going on. Don’t worry – you’re far from alone.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

At last you seem to be getting some recognition for all your recent efforts. Having said that, it will pay you to be suspicious if people who have opposed you in the past suddenly want to be on your side. Yes, chances are they’re after something.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

Honesty is always the best policy and that applies doubly today, especially on the work front where you must be upfront with colleagues and employers about what you can and cannot do. If you overstate your abilities now you may regret it later on.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Have others taken leave of their senses? It appears that way to you. But could it be that from their point of view it’s you who is acting irrationally? There will be a lot of misunderstanding today, but none of it can hurt you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

You have known for some time that a friend is up to something and what that something is will be clear today. Do you point out the dangers in what they are doing or do you turn a blind eye? Ask yourself: Is it really any of your business?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

You must not let other people’s worries and woes become your worries and woes. Cosmic activity in your opposite sign makes you want to help them by sharing the emotional load but it won’t make them feel better, it will just make you feel worse.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

Your head may be full of what you think are great ideas but how practical are they really? According to the planets you need to look carefully at each and every one of them before trying to turn ideas into reality. Be ruthless with yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

If you have total confidence in a new creative endeavour then by all means push ahead with it. If, however, there is even the smallest doubt in your mind you are strongly advised to give it more thought. Don’t rush it, you’re not on the clock.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

An adventurous friend will try to talk you into doing something your inner voice tells you is wrong. You may enjoy testing the boundaries of what is and is not permissible but on this occasion you would be wise to err on the side of caution.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

Something you see or hear over the next few days will spark your imagination and get you believing that so much more is possible. Indeed it is, but some things are still beyond your reach – and with good reason – so don’t go thinking you’re Superman.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

By all means look for ways to improve your money situation but don’t take on so much extra work that you exhaust yourself. Aquarius is an air sign, meaning you work best with your mind, so find ways to cash in on that big brain of yours.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

The more other people tell you that certain things cannot be done the more determined you will be to prove them wrong. There is a danger, however, that that is what they are hoping you will do. Don’t fall for the old double bluff trick Pisces!

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error